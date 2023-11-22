Wednesday sees more chances for rain as our low pressure system passes northward. While most will see a chance for rain, a flake or two of snow across the higher terrain in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties is possible. Highs will only make it back into the 40s, but a cold northwest breeze will push “feel-like” temperatures into the 30s as rain chances diminish.

Thanksgiving looks fantastic as long as you don’t mind the colder temperatures. Black ice issues will be a concern in the morning, but high pressure building in will keep us dry. Colder air rushing in will keep our highs in the 40s for the lowland and the 30s across the mountains.

Black Friday is a frosty start as temperatures start off in the 30s. A mostly cloudy day as clouds push in from the south, but we look to stay dry for any shoppers looking to travel out. Highs for Friday will make it back into the 50s for the lowlands and 40s for the mountains.

Saturday sees the clouds break up some, leading to a partly sunny afternoon. It will be a dry start to the weekend so lots of time to enjoy shop small Saturday! With enough sunshine and a southerly breeze, highs for Saturday will approach the upper 40s.

Sunday is another partly sunny day, continuing the trend from Saturday. Our afternoon will see more clouds as a low pressure system approaches. This will lead to showers late in the night, but a dry afternoon holds our temperatures in the 50s.

Monday returns back with the chance for a few isolated showers. Any showers we do see at this point look to be light under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A chilly start to the week as temperatures are in the 40s.

Tuesday looks gloomy under mostly cloudy skies, thanks to a low pressure system up to our north. Minimal showers are expected at this time, but a chilly day is on track with temperatures sitting in the 40s.

In your extended forecast, next week brings the “chill” back to the area as temperatures hover in the 40s. Most are usually in the 50s this time of the year, so we’ll be a few degrees cooler than normal. The general trend will be partly sunny skies, but we continue to watch and see when our next rain showers return.

WEDNESDAY

AM light showers. PM clearing. Highs in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING

Dry day. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy. Dry PM. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy. Dry day. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Rain late. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy. Chilly afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy. Stray shower chance. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Another chilly day. Highs in the 40s.