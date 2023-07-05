Wednesday looks to provide more dry time that we have missed out on the past few days. Once again, we enter the summerlike pattern where we’ll continue the muggy and summerlike temperatures in the middle 80s. Stray afternoon storms will be possible, though plenty of dry time will be around once again.

Tonight, with the loss of daytime heating, we’ll once again see any shower or thunderstorm activity break apart after 8 PM. A partly cloudy night will follow but patchy fog will be possible Thursday morning, especially for any areas that saw a few stray storms this afternoon. We’ll return to a very mild overnight once again, with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

Thursday will feel like another toasty day with temperatures reaching the middle 80s. Partly cloudy skies are a good bet for the day, but with the heat and humidity back, a few isolated storms in the afternoon will make their return. It won’t rain all day, but having an umbrella on stand-by will certainly help as we get closer to the end of the work week.

Friday brings back the best chance for rain yet with the arrival of a new weather system. A cold front will cross through sometime on Friday, bringing in scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms. At this time, it appears that the front will cross past 12 PM, leaving the evening commute the best shot at seeing showers and storms. With the front crossing in the afternoon, a few scattered thunderstorms will be likely. Those same storms will slowly diminish by the evening, but not before our afternoon highs cross into the low 80s.

Saturday will begin the weekend with a few chances for sunshine in the afternoon. This sunshine will allow for our afternoon highs getting into the middle 80s. With some peaks of sunshine, along with a stalled front down to our south, we will see the return of a few afternoon showers and storms once again before diminishing by nighttime.

Sunday ends off the weekend starting off dry in the morning under partly cloudy skies. A stalled front down to our south will continue to play a role in the forecast, pushing in isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. While Sunday won’t be an all-day rain maker, packing some rain gear for the afternoon will help for those who want to get outside. We’ll continue on with the mild temperatures with afternoon highs on Sunday remaining in the low 80s.

Monday starts off the new work week with a mild morning. A mix of sun and clouds for the middle to late morning before more convective chances arrive in the afternoon. The summerlike pattern will continue, allowing once again for more isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be tough at times to find sunshine, which will keep afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday, unlike Monday, brings back both plenty of sunshine and dry time. Both Tuesday morning and afternoon are trending to be on the dry side, providing us with a mild summer day, filled with partly cloudy skies. As mentioned, we can expect a bit more sunshine, and this will help our afternoon highs rise from being in the 60s in the morning to moving into the low 80s in the afternoon.

In your extended forecast, next Wednesday and Thursday will continue with the seasonable pattern we’ve been seeing, a few dry hours with the chance of isolated afternoon storms. After starting the new work week in the 70s, we’ll gradually make our way back into the middle 80s by Friday. Speaking of next Friday, it looks to provide the best chance for dry weather going forward. We’ll keep you up to date regarding any changes for next week’s forecast.

