The following advisories have been issued:

Frost Advisory for McDowell County until 9 AM Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning is expected to be another cold morning in the forecast. While we are expected to be a couple degrees warmer than the previous morning, frost advisories have been issued as temperatures are still cold enough to where frost can develop. This can damage any uncovered crops or spring plants outside. To help protect them, either cover them up or take them inside if possible.

Wednesday is looking to bring back a fair of mix of sun and clouds. At the same time, a weak low pressure system will track across the northern United States. While most of the area will stay dry for today, a light isolated shower in the afternoon cannot be ruled out. But don’t expect a washout to go along with the middle of the week! Temperatures should tick up a couple of degrees for Wednesday as we seem them in the 60s.

Thursday will start off fairly dry in the morning. Another day where a mix of sun and clouds will be possible early in the day. But, as we head into the afternoon and evening, we should see cloud cover and rain chances increase with our next approaching weather system. Temperatures will only continue to climb as we see afternoon highs get into the 60s.

Friday follows with the best chance of showers yet. A passing low-pressure system will cross through the southern and southeastern portion of the United States. As it does, it will push through better chances for afternoon showers on Friday. While Friday is looking to be a cloudy day, we should still see temperatures remain in the 60s.

Saturday continues on with the chances of rain. While we are trending more on the dry side for our Saturday, a few isolated showers will be possible as a new low pressure system approaches from the west. While a fair amount of clouds will be sticking around, the hints of sun we see for Saturday will help our temperatures get back into the 60s.

Sunday ends off the weekend with better rain chances compared to Saturday. A new low pressure system is expected to cross through West Virginia and Virginia throughout your Sunday. Scattered showers can be expected and potentially a rumble of thunder or two as our weekend comes to a close. The rain and clouds will keep our temperatures down and drop us near the 60 degree mark.

Monday looks to be a gloomy and soggy start to the nest work week. Not only will some of the roadways still be slick in the morning from Sundays showers, but a few lingering showers will be possible throughout Monday. The low pressure system from Sunday will position itself over the Great Lakes and cause a few showers to swing by. Thankfully, it shouldn’t be an all day washout and we should get plenty of breaks. Afternoon highs will be cooler than the previous day and round out in the 50s.

Tuesday will gradually see conditions improve throughout the day. Our morning will start off cold and a bit cloudy. A few light showers will remain possible in the morning but the afternoon is looking to offer more chance for sunshine to end off the day. Temperatures will stick to being on the cool side and remain in the 50s.

In your extended forecast, as we transition into the start of May, we remain on this cool trend of sticking in the 50s. However, after seeing temperatures above normal the past few weeks, this will certainly be a nice transition as we begin May. Rain chances continue to stick around, but we should also see plenty of breaks here and there heading into next week and the week after. As for temperatures, we should seem them remaining in the 50s but gradually rise back into the 60s heading into next weekend.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Light PM isolated shower possible. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Dry morning, scattered showers overnight. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Rain showers continue. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Chance of an isolated shower or two. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Better rain chances return. Highs near the 60 mark.

MONDAY

Few stray showers. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

A few sprinkles remain possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Few mountain showers. Dry for lowlands. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mountain showers persist. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 60s.