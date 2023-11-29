Wednesday brings back the sunshine with high pressure building in. Mostly clear skies for this afternoon, with temperatures topping off in the upper 30s and low 40s with a southwest wind. It will still be breezy at times, with wind gusts of 20+ mph, which will keep “feel-like” conditions down into the 30s.

Wednesday night remains mostly clear with high pressure nearby. Winds out of the southwest will persist tonight, as overnight lows drop into the 20s, but we remain dry as we head into your Thursday.

Thursday is another sunny and dry day thanks to high pressure. We’ll develop more of a southerly breeze in the afternoon, which will cause our temperatures to rocket into the 50s. Thursday night will begin to see the clouds build as rain chances return for our Friday.

Friday sees mild temperatures again in the 50s thanks to a southeast breeze. Cloudy skies will linger throughout the day as a warm front lifts up to the north in the morning and a cold front in the evening/overnight. First rounds of rain look to start during the middle morning hours with on and off showers for the remainder of your Friday.

Saturday will make for a gloomy look as cloudy skies stick around. Despite the clouds, we’ll remain under the influence of a southern breeze, maintaining our afternoon highs in the 50s. On again, off again showers will prevail throughout the day, so it is a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby.

Sunday brings in a few morning sprinkles before fizzling out by the afternoon. We look to remain dry for the second half of your Sunday as a southerly breeze dominates. These winds will keep our highs into the 50s.

Monday sees rain chances increase during the morning hours as they become more scattered in the afternoon. Cloudy skies will linger once again but afternoon highs will make a run for the 50 degree mark.

Tuesday holds onto the chance for a few more isolated showers under cloudy skies. Temperatures on Tuesday will begin to see a decline as we head into the second half of next week, as afternoon highs make their way into the 40s for your Tuesday.

In your extended forecast, temperatures will continue to drop with the introduction of colder air. By next Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be in the 30s. Next Wednesday is also showing signs of some snow showers, but some more fine tuning is needed. After a brief cold snap, temperatures look to climb into the 40s by next Friday.

