Wednesday will be nice, Changes come Thursday

Tonight will be chilly across the area, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s. Mostly clear skies overnight and calm winds will allow the temperatures to really fall off. Tomorrow will be the best day of the week.

Wednesday could be the jackpot for those who are sick of the snow, ice and cold as we could make a quick jump to the 50s! As a note, don’t jump for joy just yet. This is ahead of another, potentially strong cold front so we could be seeing a big shift come the next day.

Thursday (Christmas Eve) an impactful cold front is set to push through the area, bringing with it some issues surrounding travel on Christmas Eve. These include, heavy snow, bitter cold and a potential flash freeze on the back end of the cold front. Before all that though, we will see some very heavy rain…

A medium risk of flooding is in place over the mountains and areas east for Thursday. This is due to the threat of heavy rain in general, and additionally the snow pack in that area will contribute to the flood threat. Snow on the ground leads to both excessive run-off since the ground can’t absorb it, and it adds more water into the system because as the rain falls the snow is also melting.

First look at the snow map for Thursday night into Friday morning, this will be a bigger event than what we saw Monday morning. Most of us are in the 2-4 inch category so make sure you are prepared.

Friday (Christmas Day) expect some lingering snow showers and bitter cold. Icy conditions should be expected all across the area as a flash freeze is likely to occur the night before. Any travel will be slow as well due to a fresh snowpack on the ground. Any lingering wind will more than likely make air temperatures feel like they’re in the single digits or below zero! Actual air temperatures are likely to only reach the teens by the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday share the fact the high pressure is breaking up the clouds but not much more than that. Saturday looks to hold onto below freezing temps making for a cold start to the weekend. Sunday is a bit more welcoming with highs potentially making it to the 40s for most!

Monday our next system in what seems like a never ending train of them is set to pass by. Not enough cold air with this one in the current forecast so still looking a bit messy, mostly a rain snow mix at the moment. We’ll have to keep an eye on this one and see how it evolves in the forecast.

In the extended forecast it doesn’t look much warmer or quieter. Chilly temperatures well below freezing and more storm signals are still hanging around. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this period right now, so expect changes here frequently.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear. Lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain to snow! Highs in the 40s and 50s.

CHRISTMAS:

Lingering snow showers. Drying out after but bitterly cold. Highs in the single digits and teens.

SATURDAY:

Dry but chilly again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Dry still. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs around 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Another storm system. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 30s.