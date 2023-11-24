Tonight features partly cloudy skies and a quick drop in temperature with a northerly wind flow in place. That’s a colder air flow and we’ll see temperature plummet down into the upper 20s for lows, so it’s a frosty night ahead for the two Virginias.

Saturday is another chilly day for the small business shoppers! We’ll begin the day in the upper 20s and warm up into the upper 40s by the afternoon. High pressure to our north will shift to our northeast by the evening, enabling a southeast flow to kick in late.

Sunday features our next chance for rain returning as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday morning with showers possible by the afternoon as a warm front lifts north through the two Virginias. That should allow high temperatures to reach the low to mid 50s despite the afternoon clouds and rain. Showers look to provide a wet ride for the evening, so folks driving back Sunday evening from Thanksgiving plans will want to consider that as part of their drive. The best chance for rain will be late in the afternoon into the overnight hours, with only an isolated shower chance during the first half of the day.

Monday looks damp, dreary and cold, especially early. High temperatures will be stuck in the upper 30s, with mostly cloudy conditions, and periods of light showers and drizzle early. Some of that precipitation falling could fall in the form of light freezing rain or even snow at the highest peaks during the morning with temperatures near freezing in those locations. A light accumulation of snow is possible in our mountain counties but impacts do not look to be significant. We’ll see a clearing trend begin to take place Monday evening into Tuesday.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the region, but with a strong Canadian high pressure system to our north, high temperatures will be stuck into the 30s! We’ll see partly sunny skies with highs only in the mid 30s after a morning start near 20.

Wednesday sees mostly sunny skies with high pressure still in control. We’ll see high temperatures rebound into the low 40s after a brutally cold start – some of us will be in the teens to begin the day!

Thursday continues the below normal trend of high temperatures, as we see the mercury only climb into the low to mid 40s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be expected with high pressure still the dominant weather feature in the area.

Friday keeps the slow warming trend in place with highs warming into the mid 40s under partly sunny skies. Skies will increase in cloud coverage late in the day as our next storm system approaches.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to rebound to near normal temperature-wise as we wrap up the month of November and head into the last month of 2023. Our setups are trending to become a bit more active than as of recent, as the tug-of-war of warm versus cold air masses begins to ramp up as we begin to embark on this year’s wintry season. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has an interactive radar for your location that you can zoom into at any time for those outdoor plans – completely free on the Apple and Google Play stores.

