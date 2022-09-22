Thursday morning we have a slight risk of thunderstorms with the potential of gusty winds thanks to a strong cold front moving in. We welcome in the fall season officially at 9:03 PM but it will feel far from summer thanks to our cold front. Mostly cloudy conditions towards the east give way to sunshine late in the day. Temps struggle to reach the low 70s with windy conditions. Wind gusts upwards of 20-25mph at times!





Friday will be feature a morning for the highest elevations that could feature spotty frost as we start the day in the low 40s and higher peaks in the 30s! Temps won’t rise fast or far as we struggle to get into the low to mid 60s. At least there will be lots of sunshine. It’s time to start thinking about protecting your gardens!





Saturday could feature some mountain frost for folks near or above 3,000 feet while the rest of us wake up to a very cold morning as we start the sunshine day in the 40s. Temps rebound a little to the upper 60s and low 70s but expect them to tumble quickly after sunset now around 7:30 PM.

Sunday will feature slightly warmer temps as we work back into the 70s across the board. Clouds build early with showers expected late morning through the evening hours. Hit and miss nature in showers give us some breaks but keep that umbrella handy all day.

Monday our mountain friends will deal with more cloud cover and lingering shower with our trend heading towards mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening. Temps once again take a hit dropping back into the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine but temps are hurting after Monday’s rains reaching only the low to mid 60s with breezy northwest winds.

In our extended forecast, we’re watching for the possibility of some frosty mornings, a quick warm up, and a developing tropical storm which has the potential to impact us in the two-Virginias. Worth keeping an eye on as we finish out the month of September.



THURSDAY

AM Mnt. Showers, clearing PM. Highs in the mid 70s

FRIDAY

Sunny & Chilly. Highs in the 60s!

SATURDAY

Sunny and still cool. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

More clouds, afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY

Rain showers, PM t-storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

AM Showers then clearing. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Clear & cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Sunny, Fall-like. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny & Cool. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 60s.