Well Above Average Today

Out the door at the bus stop there will be more sunshine to enjoy. We will be quiet to start the day. You’ll need the jacket as you head out with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, but we warm up quickly by the afternoon.

Thursday will be similar to yesterday. Highs make their way into the low 60s and some clouds pass up above, some light winds may stir up some remaining leaves but that’s likely the most exciting weather we’ll see. There is a chance for some thicker cloud cover to build overnight as a front is deflected off to our north but those clouds should pass without any rain.

Friday we maintain our steady course of the 60s and sunshine, any clouds that did build in overnight should quickly burn off. We continue to live in under our bubble of high pressure, keeping us feeling much more like spring and early summer than mid to late fall.

Saturday and Sunday only continue the trend from Friday, a bit warmer between both days with plenty of sunshine. Both days have a chance at making a run for the 70s for parts of our area, if it can be done it will be impressive (but not record breaking). This will likely be one of the nicest weekends November has to offer!

Monday, we keep conditions dry sunny and warm with many trying to break the 70° mark once again. High pressure is still in control at this point but our next cold front is starting to line up off to the west, which could be set to cool us off just a touch.

Tuesday is shifting back into a sunnier day in the forecast with highs remaining at or near the upper 60s and low 70s. Sun is still expected but clouds are likely to build in ahead of an approaching front for Wednesday.

The extended forecast is very changeable, anything from Wednesday beyond is probable to undergo some bigger changes before we get to the day of! For now we have to watch Eta and our new ‘blocking high’ that is setting up across the Atlantic, these will be the two key players in the mid-week and beyond forecast. We’ll continue to get more in depth when we are able to.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still Dry. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

MONDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances increasing. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Small chances for rain. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the low 60s.