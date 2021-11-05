We’re setting the clocks back this weekend to warmer weather

Tonight will be another chilly and frosty one as cold and dry air settle back into the region. A few clouds are possible the farther southeast you are as a coastal system develops and moves out to sea. No rain chances with this system for us as it stays well to our south. Lows tonight getting into the 20’s yet again.

Saturday, sunshine, and some passing clouds will be expected most of the day. Winds shift more out of the southwest and should allow everyone to get over the hump into the 50s outside of the high peaks. Still below average but this will be the most seasonable day in a while. Don’t forget to change your clocks Sunday overnight at 2 am as we “Fall Back” one hour.

Sunday we see temps move up a little more into the mid-50s for most of us. The highest elevations and deeper valleys will still struggle to hit that 50-degree mark. A few clouds make their way through but very dry air is still in control keeping us rain-free. Don’t forget to change your clocks Sunday overnight as we “Fall Back” one hour.

Monday is looking mild and even above average temperature-wise. Afternoon highs look to top out in the upper 50s and maybe even into the 60s for some as a strong ridge builds in over the area. We’ll still be chilly in the morning though, with temperatures to start Monday in the 30s for most. The early sunset around 5:30 will be more shocking than the weather.

Tuesday, we’re quiet as high pressure just won’t quit on us (yet). Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures than the day before continue to be our weather headlines. Highs in the upper 50s and a few more 60s than Monday.

Wednesday is yet another day of mild and dry weather. A few clouds float by but we’ll see more sunshine throughout the day than cloud cover for the low lands. A few more clouds for the eastern mountains as things begin to change in our atmosphere ahead of another system for the weekend.

Thursday, we’re dry but cloudy across the region. Winds will start to increase during the day out of the southwest which will give temperatures a boost to the mid and upper 60s. These changes come ahead of our next system setting up off to our west during the day, expected to pass through next Friday.

In the extended forecast, a strong cold is expected during the Friday-Saturday period bringing rain, wind, and a shot at a big cool down back to the area. We’re keeping our eye on wintery mix returning late next week. We’ll keep you posted as more models align on the where and when.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Frosty & clear. Lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

More sun, chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Iso. showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, but dry. Highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Cool, windy, upslope rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Cool with upslope rain and snow ending. Highs in the upper 30s.