Tuesday is another frosty start but sunshine and blue skies once again warm us up nicely. From the 30s in the morning to the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon, it’ll be another great day to spend sometime outdoors. You may notice a hazy appearance to the sky today as smoke from wildfires out west filter in. A sign of our own brush fire risks rising in this dry airmass.

Tonight we stay rather warm for your evening plans and by the time we get to our early Wednesday morning, only cooling off into the low 40s. Aside from some of the deeper valley’s, the frost threat will be nil.

Wednesday we see a change in winds from southeast to southwest and the change will be noticeable in both warmth and humidity. We’ll start out in the low 40s but quickly rise into the low 70s across the board. As for frost, overnight lows stay in the low 40s keeping things well above the frost threat line.

Thursday a few clouds interrupt our clear blue skies so far but these are more fair weather than ominous. A great day across the region as we work our way into the mid and upper 70s!

Friday a weak southern system tries to work its way up to our region but dry air in place keeps us protected for much of the morning. A few isolated showers possible by the afternoon as dew points rise and dry air loses the battle. At least we stay warm as high push into the upper 70s.

Saturday a few lingering sprinkles possible but most of us should stay dry. This may change, however as we’re watching a stronger cold front develop of this week. Timing and placement will be the deciding factor but right now, Saturday looks to stay warm, falling a few degrees from our Friday into the low 70s.

Sunday the cold front looks to make an entrance bringing windy conditions, heavy rain, and cloudy skies. Most of the day will feature rain that builds in intensity as the day goes on. Severe weather is on the table but overall our risk looks manageable at this point. It is spring storm season after all and this cold front looks to be on the strong side. Afternoon highs reach the 70s but temps fall Sunday evening back into the 30s. From here, we simply get cooler.



Monday cloudy skies to start the day for the eastern mountain counties with an isolated shower possible. Overall, Monday will be about clearing skies as mostly cloudy skies break to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs shooting for the low 50s.

In your extended forecast, the spring feel ends for a spell as we drop back into the 50s for daytime highs. A few systems look to bring a few rounds of rain which should help the spring planting season.

As spring fever takes hold, remember spring fire season is fully underway in both Virginias. Follow local and state laws regarding burning and common sense can go a long way in keeping you and your neighborhood safe. Not to mention keeping your bank account healthy as fines for burning during restricted times can cost upwards of $1,000.

TUESDAY

Perfect spring day. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNEDAY

Wait, this is the perfect spring day. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Ok. Ok. This one is the perfect spring day. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

A few showers but still warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Iso. showers, some dry time. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Heavy rain, windy. Highs in the low 70s

MONDAY

AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns but cooler. Highs in the 50s

WEDNESDAY

Sunny but still cool. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s.