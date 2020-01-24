Wet and breezy to close out the week

DISCUSSION: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect at midnight and will remain in effect until 1 PM Friday night for Eastern Greenbrier and Monroe counties. Periods of freezing rain and sleet will be possible which could cause some slick spots.

Winter weather advisory.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Friday for Summers, Mercer, Tazewell and western Greenbrier counties and 8 PM Friday for Eastern Fayette and Pocahontas counties. Winds will gust 30 to 40 MPH with some isolated gusts up to 50 MPH.

Wind advisory.

The morning commute will be wet for most of us as a low pressure system pushes through the Mid-Atlantic. Normal rain is expected for most of us, though the higher elevations will see a bit of mixed precipitation for the early morning before warming up. Temperature wise, we a bit more mild to start with most of us in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday planner.

By the afternoon, everyone will be dealing with rain as temperatures make it into the upper 40s. The heaviest of this looks to arrive during the late afternoon and early evening with a cold front giving the rain a little extra kick. Overall rain totals from the event will be between 1/2 of an inch and an inch, which isn’t too bad. However, a bit of localized flooding may be possible with the heavier rain in the evening. Be sure to watch those areas of poor drainage during the drive home from work this evening.

We dry out a bit after this heavier round moves through, but we could have some isolated showers and a bit of mixing in the high terrain. Most only drop into the mid 30s overnight tonight.

We look to stay active this weekend with a wintry mix continuing on into Saturday. A lot of melting will take place in most spots, which means that accumulations on Saturday aren’t looking very likely outside of the higher elevations, which could pick up a few inches.

Weekend planner.

Accumulation is looking more likely area-wide late Saturday night into Sunday as more cold air rolls in and we drops those temperatures down. A few inches look possible for most locations, but it does not look like a major snowfall. The high terrain will be the big winners this round as some locations could see totals between three and six inches.

Snow Totals by Sunday Morning

A few lingering snow showers are possible Sunday and Monday, but we clear up by the middle of the week. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout Sunday and Monday, but we are back in the 40s by the middle of the week.

We look quiet Tuesday through Thursday with highs slightly above average. Another storm system looks to move in as we close the week out and start heading into the weekend. This could be both rain and snow. We will watch it over the next few days.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern does not indicate any major snowfalls that will help us hit that mark.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Mainly rain with some mix in the higher terrain. Highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT:

Drier overall, with some showers and mixing possible. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

More mixing. Highs in the 30s.