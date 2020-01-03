Wet and warmer to end the week

DISCUSSION: Rain showers continue to work their way through our area this morning, so have the umbrella on the way out the door. The roads are guaranteed to be a bit wet from all the rain received last night and are still continuing to see across the area. Drive a little slower this morning on the way to work and be safe. Thankfully, our flood threat remains low.

A bit wet this morning.

Temperature-wise, we aren’t bad on the way out the door with temperatures in the mid 40s. Today will stay a bit warm with highs in the mid 50s, but rain will continue on. Make sure the keep the rain gear with you. We will keep skies cloudy, even during any gaps in the rain.

Showers continuing across the region today.

Showers look to continue through the overnight hours as well, but we are all rain because tonight’s low will be in the 40s.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures begin to fall once more. Rain will be possible for the first part of our Saturday. However we will switch gears back into winter as cold air returns for the second half of the day. This will allow a transition from rain into snow by the evening, with more snow showers continuing overnight into Sunday morning as well. Things could be slippery late Saturday night and into the morning hours on Sunday.

Rain totals will be between 1 and 2 inches. This could cause some streams and creeks to run high. We will also have to watch poor drainage areas as well. Keep an eye on flood prone areas. Flooding will not be widespread, but we could run into a few issues here or there.

Rain changes into snow Saturday evening.

Small snow accumulations are looking possible by the time we wake up Sunday, with most spots seeing something in the dusting to 2 inch ballpark. Western slopes will see a few more inches and snow will linger on a bit longer through Sunday afternoon/evening. It’s not a major snow, but it could cause some slow downs on Sunday morning and even late Saturday night.

Snow Totals Through Sunday Morning

Dry weather takes over once we make it to the start of the week with high temperatures near 40 sunny skies. Another round of snow will be possible on Tuesday before we clear out for the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday are looking quiet, but unsettled weather returns just in time to close the week out and head into the weekend. That round looks like mainly rain at this point.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Rain continues on. Warm with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

More rain. Mild again with lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain early, snow by the evening. Highs in the 50s early with temperatures dropping through the day.

SUNDAY:

Lingering morning snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain/snow possible. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers return. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 40s.