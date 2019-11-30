Wet conditions continue on overnight

DISCUSSION: Our warm front continues to bring rain across the area for this very wet Saturday. It doesn’t look like we will see any breaks from the rain quite yet, as showers continue to move through the region through the overnight hours into Sunday.

Wet tonight.

The rain showers will start to let up by the middle of the day on Sunday. The afternoon will actually feel surprisingly nice with highs making it into the 50s with partly sunny conditions. However, Sunday night will bring another shake-up into the forecast as cold air arrives with an upper level system and brings back some winter weather.

Sunday planner.

Snow showers return late Sunday into early Monday. A cold start to next week is likely and some icy roads will be possible as well. At the moment, small accumulations look possible for most of us while higher elevations could snag a few inches. We’re generally looking at 1-3″ of snow, but in the high terrain we could see as many as 6″ on the highest peeks. This could certainly cause some delays and headaches for travel on Monday.

Expected snow totals.

Most of the snow should wrap up by the time we wake up on Tuesday, though cold air will hang around with cloud cover for the middle of the week. Highs will be stuck in the 30s, but by end of the week we should see highs much closer to our average.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

More showers. Mild. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers in the morning. Dry by the afternoon, though snow showers return by the nighttime hours. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers through the day. Accumulations likely, especially in the mountains. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier with a few flurries possible. Staying cold with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Seasonal. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly dry.. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs near average in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible. Cooler with highs in the low 40s.