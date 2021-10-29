Wet for Football Tonight and for Saturday.

Friday night brings more clouds and more showers. Rain could get heavy at times again, but flooding is not a concern as we head through the night. Winds won’t be nearly as gusty through the evening as they were last night. We will be cooler tonight than it was last night as temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Watch for areas of fog late tonight.

Friday night football will bring cloudy and wet conditions. If you are headed to any high school football games, make sure you bring the rain gear and prepare for muddy fields as showers continue through the night. They could get heavy at times. Temperatures drop into the low and mid 50s by the time the games wrap up. Our game of the week this week is Princeton Vs. Greenbrier East, but conditions will be similar across the region.

Saturday, scattered showers still lingering in the overcast skies will be a nuisance during the day. Winds have shifted to more of a northwesterly direction which in conjunction with the clouds continues to keep us cool into the low and mid-50s, 40s in the mountains. Winds will be much lighter than in previous days, especially across the mountains.

If you are heading to Morgantown to watch the Mountaineers take on Iowa State, make sure you bring rain gear. Ponchos will be a good idea as showers are likely on and off throughout the game. We will be mostly cloudy and temperatures stay in the 50s.

For Saturday night, when most towns and cities are observing Halloween, temperatures will certainly be cool and showers will still be lingering especially across the mountains. Make sure you’re able to either work a jacket in or you can squeeze a layer underneath the kid’s costumes for trick or treating. Most will be in the upper 40s and dropping past sunset. Rain gear isn’t a bad idea to have on you either.

Sunday, we slowly dry out through the morning hours as high pressure begins to get a grip on our region. Winds will fully lighten up now, and we should be able to enjoy some sun during the day. But keep in mind, it will still be chilly into the low 50s with lows dropping into the low 40s and the 30s Halloween night.

Monday, we hold fairly steady into the 50s and low 60s as our clearer skies remain briefly. By now our next system is lined up just off to our west waiting to pass through. Despite this, we will stay dry during the day and more or less seasonable for this time of year.

Tuesday dry weather holds on from Monday leading to a pleasant but cloudier second day of the workweek. Winds will slowly shift during the day from the east to the west, indicating some change is on the way as another front gets draped across the region. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday, rain is looking more likely across the region during the day. Clouds will certainly be present regardless and with high pressure nosing in from the north we’ll feel a chill in the air with highs in the upper 40s for most. Some mixing will be possible into the mountains as cold air works in higher up in the atmosphere.

Thursday, showers are still possible especially in the morning across the region. Otherwise, we dry out for the most part during the day but it is likely we hold onto most of our cloud cover. Winds remain out of the north, keeping up in the 40s.

In the extended forecast, unseasonably cool weather remains in the forecast with a few more disturbances possible. For now it’s just noise at the end of the forecast. We’ll keep an eye on it!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with showers. Lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

More showers. Cloudy through the day. Highs in the low 50s

SUNDAY:

Some sun after drying out. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain possible. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Mountain mix? Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Cool. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, a bit milder. Highs in the low 50s.