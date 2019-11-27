Wet morning travel, becoming very windy today

A Wind Advisory will be in effect at 10 AM Wednesday morning for Wyoming, McDowell, Raleigh, Fayette and eastern Pocahontas county until 7 PM Wednesday.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect at 10 AM Wednesday until 7 AM Thursday for northwestern Pocahontas county.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Noon Wednesday until 4 PM Thursday for Greenbrier County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon Wednesday until 4 PM Thursday for Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell County.

Wind Alerts

DISCUSSION: It’s a wet start to our day across the Mid-Atlantic as an arriving cold front is bringing showers to the region. Heavy rainfall and severe weather are not looking to be threats today, thankfully. We’ll still want to slow down a bit on the roads this morning especially with all of the holiday travelers on the highways. Temperatures have also remained on the mild side overnight, so we will start things out in the mid 40s today.

Wednesday hourly planner.

Rainfall amounts won’t be high here locally, though winds speeds will really pick up in the afternoon even once we dry out. Gusts of up to 40-50 MPH are looking possible for much of the area. Be mindful if you find yourself driving next to big tractor trailers on the highway, as larger vehicles are affected much more by stronger winds. This could cause some isolated power outages and even some downed tree limbs. If you got a jump start on your holiday decorating, make sure all decorations are tightly secured.

Forecast wind gusts this afternoon.

If you are traveling on today, a good chunk of the country will be dealing with wet conditions. Snowy conditions are possible in the pacific northwest, as well as in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The central portion of the US is looking okay as well as the southeast coast.

Wednesday Travel Forecast

Thanksgiving will be dry, though it’s looking to stay breezy start out. Chilly temperatures will stick around as well, with highs making it into just the mid 40s by the afternoon. Winds should gradually die down the later on we get in the day.

For those heading out overnight for shopping, dress warm! Lows will drop into the low 30s, so you’ll find yourself shivering while waiting in line for the stores to open up if you aren’t layered up enough.

Black Friday will be a pretty quiet day. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit as highs are back in the upper 40s, and wind should be much calmer as well. We will see clouds build back in Friday night as our next system approaches.

Rain is back in the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday as highs climb to the 50s, but rain will be likely throughout much of the day. Showers will likely continue on through the overnight hours into Sunday.

The rain showers will start to let up by the middle of the day on Sunday, though a cool-down is in store for the latter half of the day. It does look possible that we will see some more snow showers return at some point late Sunday into early Monday. A cold start to next week is likely and some icy roads will be possible as well.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Showers early. Dry, but gusty later. Highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT:

Still a bit breezy out there. Colder. Lows in the low 30s.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Drying and cooler. Breezy early on with highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers early with snow possible later on. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Some snow possible early. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Cool. Highs in the 40s.