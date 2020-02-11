Wet start leads into a somewhat drier afternoon

DISCUSSION: Another wave of low pressure has brought back some more moderate to heavy showers for the morning commute. Low visibility and wet roadways will be things to watch out for during the morning commute. Some localized high water issues may be possible as well, though we shouldn’t be looking at anything too bad today. Temperatures are mild to start, with most locations near the 50 degree mark.

Tuesday planner.

By the afternoon we will start drying out. We need this dry time to help some of our water levels go down, but it doesn’t look to be as long as we would hope. We will still see mainly cloudy skies through the afternoon, but a brief break of sun is still possible. Temperatures will hang out near 50 degrees until dinnertime, but then dip a good bit tonight. The loss of sunlight alongside winds shifting out of the northwest will allow lows to drop into the low to mid 30s overnight.

Wednesday will start off mostly dry in the morning, but another system arrives later on and start bringing back some showers for the first half of the day. Rain will become increasingly widespread and heavy at times by the evening and overnight. This is when we will need to watch flood prone areas once more. The WPC has us under a small risk for flooding Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Small excessive rain threat Wednesday into Thursday.

Heavy rain looks possible through early Thursday morning, bringing yet another threat of flooding to our rain-weary area. Another 1-2″ of rain, maybe a few localized areas topping out a bit higher, are forecast and this will create potentially widespread high water issues. Temperatures will drop throughout the day after this front pushes out and we could see some snow mixing in at times before we dry out. Thursday night is looking very chilly with teens possible.

Big temperatures drop Friday.

High pressure then looks to build in and keep us pretty quiet for most Friday into the weekend, with Friday’s temperatures below average before a rebound Saturday. Highs in Friday will only be in the upper 20s and we could see a snow shower to start before we dry out. Saturday will bring temperatures closer to average in the low 40s. Sunday is also looking drier for the most part. Some more showers will be possible early next week, however.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

More rain, possibly heavy in the morning. Drier by the PM hours. Highs near 50.

TONIGHT:

Drier and chilly. Lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry to start, then more rain. Watch for flooding late. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY:

Heavy rain early on. Falling temperatures with some flurries mixing in later. Highs in the 40s to start but drop to the 20s and teens by the evening.

FRIDAY:

A few flurries possible, then dry. Much colder with highs in the 30s and upper 20s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry start, rain returns later. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds and sun. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.