Wet start today, drier by the evening

DISCUSSION: Rain continues on for today’s morning commute, so grab that umbrella! Temperatures are mild this morning, with middle 40s out the door for most. This will lead into even warmer temperatures this afternoon, and by that time we won’t be nearly as wet.

Tuesday planner.

Though we start off with rain showers today, we are drier the later we get in the day. The afternoon may still bring a few isolated showers but the evening looks to be nearly rain-free. We will still be mainly cloudy as we head through the day with just a few breaks of sun. Temperatures warm up into the upper 50s this afternoon as today marks the warmest day of the week for us.

Tonight will bring dry weather as well as temperatures drop into near 40 degrees. This dry weather should hold through all the way overnight into the Wednesday morning commute as well before things get more active by the afternoon.

Another round of rain/snow is on tap for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Temperatures look to be a bit cooler as we end the week, as colder air pushes in behind this system. We could see some accumulating snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning. It doesn’t look like a bread and milk event, but we could be dealing with some issues during the Thursday morning commute. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

Much colder to end of the week.

Some more snow will be possible on Friday as a clipper system arrives during the middle of the day. This could make travel a bit tricky at times, so we’ll keep an eye on this quick mover. By the weekend, we will be dry again though slightly below normal as far as temperatures go.

We could start next week off with some rain, but temperatures look to be well above average at that point. We go through the first half of next week with highs in the 50s!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Showers in the morning, drier PM. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT:

Drier. Lows near 40.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Rain to snow. Highs in the 50s and falling quick during the evening.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Some flurries around. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry with a small flurry chance. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY :

Dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY :

Rain arrives during the evening. Warm with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers still possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering showers before we dry up. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drier with highs in the 50s.