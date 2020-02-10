Wet weather is back as we start the week

DISCUSSION: As the sun rises today, we will see the rain showers returning to the area after a break that wasn’t quite long enough. The morning shouldn’t be too bad, with mostly light showers around for most spots. Pack that umbrella before heading out!

The afternoon will bring temperatures slightly above average (upper 40s), but also more rain. Some of this could be a bit heavy on times especially by the evening, so high water is something to keep a close eye on again.

Showers continues through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will stay mild though thanks to the cloud cover, and our lows will be in the mid 40s.

As we advance the clock to Tuesday afternoon, we will get a brief reprieve and maybe even a few sunbeams before the skies cloud up again.

Rainfall totals of 1″ to 1.5″ are possible through Tuesday afternoon, and with our already-saturated soils, we are keeping an eye on the possibility of localized flooding. The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center has our region in a Medium risk of excessive rainfall, so be sure to keep up with the latest forecast updates with us and watch those flood-prone areas.

Wednesday will start off dry, but a cold front approaches later on. Rain will become increasingly widespread and heavy at times by the evening and overnight.

Heavy rain looks possible through Thursday, bringing yet another threat of flooding to our rain-weary area. Another 1-2″ of rain, maybe a few localized areas topping out a bit higher, are forecast and this will create potentially widespread high water issues. Temperatures will drop throughout the day after this front pushes out. Thursday night is looking very chilly.

High pressure then looks to build in and keep us pretty quiet for most Friday into the weekend, with Friday’s temperatures below average before a rebound Saturday. Another weather system threatens Sunday, with more unwelcome rain possible.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

TODAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TONIGHT:

More rain continues on. Heavy at times. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain in the morning tapers off by afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry to start, then more rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain early on. Highs 40s.

FRIDAY:

A few flurries possible, then dry. Much colder with highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain threatens again. Highs 40s.

MONDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds and sun. Highs in the 40s.