Friday we continue to climb temperature wise even as clouds build in during the daylight hours. A few isolated showers are possible through the day, but overall we should stay on the drier side of things. Highs in the mid 60s!

Saturday rain is looking more likely across the region, the steadiest rain will be focused the further south you go in the morning hours but as the day goes on we’ll see the steadier rain shift further north as a warm front moves through. Grab the umbrellas and the raincoats if you’re heading out! Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday, another warm day with highs now topping out into the low 70s. Some storms along a passing cold front are likely during the afternoon hours, while severe weather is unlikely a few of these storms could be on the stronger side. If anything the main threat will be strong gutsy winds underneath the storms.

Monday, we’ll see skies clear out in between systems. A stray shower can’t be fully ruled out but is unlikely! Highs hit the mid and upper 70s.

Tuesday, rain is looking likely as clouds build back in during the day. Rain should hold off until the evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusty, with the strongest gusts reaching near 35mph. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.

Wednesday, rain comes to an end early in the day and we spend the rest of it drying and clearing out. Highs in the 60s and low 70s are expected as winds shift a bit more westerly.

Thursday, rain is looking likely once again as another system pushes through along our active storm track. Timing on this next system is tricky so be mindful, rain chances will be fluctuating from time to time until he forecast becomes clearer. Regardless highs in the 60s are likely.

Through the extended forecast, we stay seasonable when it comes to temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Along with the seasonable weather we also remain fairly unsettled as spring storms and rains stick around for May.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

FRIDAY:

More clouds. A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Showers return. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Better rain and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Cloudy but dry. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Clouds, and showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking briefly dry. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

More rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain looking likely again. Highs in the 60s.