Friday doesn’t really change much from the last few days as high pressure stays in control. A more easterly breeze will keep our mountain counties in the upper 70s while our western county friends will push into the low 80s today. Still comfortable with lots of sunshine. Don’t be alarmed at the more hazy skies as wild fire smoke builds in through the upper atmosphere as we still expect to stay dry.

Saturday high pressure builds towards our southwest giving us a change in winds. We’ll start to see more southwest flow develop brining in a touch more humidity and inch us in the low 80s across the board. A little more like summer than fall feel to the afternoon but our morning and evening will certainly be on the chilly side of things.

Sunday we still enjoy blue skies and sunshine as temps work their way up into the low 80s. The extra humidity may be noticeable to some but overall we’re still within the comfy zone.

Monday will be the last full day without risk of showers for everyone. Blue skies and sunshine help up push a little farther into the 80s. Mountains can expect the low 80s while the lowlands will push towards the mid 80s.

Tuesday looks to remain dry but things are fluid at this point. As heat and humidity build in a stray mountain shower is possible but the risk if very low. The forecast from this point on depends highly on Tropical Storm Fiona’s path and her influences over our weather pattern. So far, things took to remain dry for most with temps in the 80s.

Wednesday will be much like our Tuesday with a touch more humidity. Temps once again push into the low to mid 80s as a tropical system makes its way closer to the Carolina coast. A few pop-up showers aren’t out of the question but again, most will enjoy mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be another rather nice day in this late summer patter we find ourselves in. As TS Fiona continues to churn in the Atlantic, just off the U.S. coast, our heat and humid day could produce an afternoon pop-up shower but over all, most of us remain dry once again. Highs push into to 80s.

In our extended forecast, things look to remain calm with temps above average. As the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues, we’ll be watching for changes in TS Fiona’s track as her path could influence our weather patterns late September. All in all, the dry and nice weather looks to be winning out…so far.

TODAY

Slightly warmer, hazy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Touch warmer, sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Still sunny, still nice. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, hazy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, few PM clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, Iso. PM Shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny, most stay dry. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

A few more clouds. Iso. PM storm south. Highs in the low 80s

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny, Sct. PM rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Mix of sun and showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

