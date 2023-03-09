Thursday will be another frosty start, but the sunshine will at least make for a nice sunrise. A few fair-weather clouds for the morning will make for a pretty looking day as temps climb into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase through the evening hours, but we’ll stay dry until the late nighttime hours as our next system inches closer. Rain showers through the overnight likely with a better chance of widespread showers for Friday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES: Western Pocahontas County (including Snowshoe) begins at 4 AM Friday, March 10th until 2 PM Friday. A morning mix of freezing rain with ice accumulations just under a tenth of an inch and snow up to 1 inch will create slick travel conditions. Accumulations look minor but enough to cause localized hazards on roadways and sidewalks. After 2 PM, we’ll be warm enough to see freezing rain and snow transition back to rain. Expect another round of alerts as rain will transition back to snow Friday night.

Valid 3/10 from 4am to 2pm

Friday morning will be tricky for the mountain counties as the higher elevations may deal with a mix of snow and rain. Morning temps will be close enough to the freezing mark for the high terrain early on. Lowlands will be too warm and should remain with straight rain. All will transition back to rain for the afternoon as temps move into the mid 40s. Showers will be with us off and on all day.

Friday night temps once again dip back near freezing allowing the higher elevations to see a change over to wet snow overnight. Accumulations for the ridgelines pushing 1-2 inches save Pocahontas county which looks to pick up 2-3 inches atop the western mountain lines. A dusting for the lowlands Friday night into Saturday morning is possible.

Saturday all stand a good chance at seeing a few snowflakes for the morning as temps start near the freezing mark. Those heading out early may run into slick travel conditions as a result of the overnight snow showers. Still, accumulations look minor and confined to grassy coatings for some, but the March sun sitting a bit higher in the sky will help melt early morning snows that coat roadways. Snow tappers off Saturday late morning as clouds begin to clear up a bit. This break will be short lived as clouds once again increase Saturday night ahead of our next system.

Sunday, will be a day with increasing clouds and showers pushing in for the late morning and early afternoon. Some mixing in the higher elevation possible but daytime temps should help keep accumulations at minimum. Sunday night our system begins to exit the region but a grassy coating for ridgelines a good bet before the system completely leaves. A few flying flakes for the lowlands but no accumulations expected. Afternoon highs are cooler as a result in the upper 30s.

Monday is a mixed bag kind of day with a few sprinkles for the lowlands while our mountain ridges enjoy sleet and wet snowflakes early on. While hit and miss, it’ll be a soggy and chilly kind of day regardless. Afternoon highs reach the low 40s allowing a change over to all rain for the showers that do remain. Peeks of sunshine through mostly cloudy skies are possible late afternoon and early evening before sunset.

A few lingering showers early morning Tuesday but these will continue to clear up as our day progresses. A mix of sun and clouds late afternoon but it’ll be too little too late to help with our temps which will struggle their way out of the 30s with many only reaching the low 40s by the evening hours. After sunset, temps once again fall back into freeze territory with overnight lows in the low 20s.

In your extended forecast the cold snap is subsiding a bit as we inch closer to the official start of Spring. Temps push to near average with a few sunshine filled days to work with. Caution for early gardeners as ground temps are still too cold for most ground plantings and we’re not safe from early season freezes.

Spring Fire Season is underway in both Virginia and West Virginia. This is the time of year when wildfires can happen more frequently as the windy month of March gets underway. Dry fuel, windy days, and more outdoor activity can result in small brush fires to get out of hand. For this reason, in West Virginia, no outdoor burning is permitted from 7am until 5pm each day.

THURSDAY

Sunny, slightly warmer. Rain late. Highs in the low 50s

FRIDAY

Showers off an on all day. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Flurries and showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny start, increasing clouds, rain late. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Showers return, still cool. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Lingering showers, some breaks. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs still cool in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Showers again, still cool. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Early rain with clearing late. Highs in the 40s.