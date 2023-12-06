RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – What is black ice? A lot of us have heard of it!

Black ice is a really thin layer of ice that accumulates on pavement. It is a very transparent layer of ice because it’s water. Water is transparent. And so that transparency does help the ice blend in with the dark pavement, especially at nighttime during the overnight into the morning commute.

That can make it really hard to see. It’s hard to see during the daytime as well.

We always talk about bridges and overpasses – why do they freeze first?

The reason is because there’s nothing to help keep it insulated. The ground acts as an insulator, especially when we have periods where temperatures are warmer than freezing, which is pretty common, especially in the fall and spring timeframes.

When we do get a bout of cold air, usually the ground will help keep things a bit on the warmer side, but the bridges and overpasses don’t have that insulation. There is air moving both above the bridge and below it, so that allows that overpass to become colder and freeze first.