Widespread Rain Expected Sunday, Isolated Flooding Possible

Sunday, the possibility of another round of some widespread showers and storms lies on the table. We just need them to fire up and nature will take away the rest. We’ll remain fairly seasonable in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday and into Monday, storms that pop up will add onto already saturated soils in some areas with heavy downpours fueled by tropical moisture rising up out of the south. A medium risk of flooding is in place for both days, we urge you to remain weather aware during the next 48 hours!





Monday, our cold front which has now stalled out to our south brings a bit more of its influence back into play across our area. A handful of showers/storms and plenty of clouds are expected as tropical moisture rides up and over the front from the south. Flood prone areas will need to be monitored! Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Tuesday, showers storms not as widespread as the day before remain possible. These will continue to feed into our growing rainfall totals across the region helping to replenish our river basins. Showers remain hit or miss still, but by now everyone should have seen some rain!

Wednesday continues with some rain throughout the day, but it will still be hit or miss for most. We’re about average though with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Some breaks in the clouds could push a few of us closer to that 80 degree mark. Overnight lows near average as well in the mid-60s.

Thursday, as our stalled out front, begins to fall apart showers and storms continue as high-pressure continues a moist southeasterly flow off the Atlantic. This along with the mountains should keep our unsettled pattern going for at least another day.

Friday, we can’t shake the risk of showers as the high stalled to our east keeps driving moisture up along the Appalachians. We needed the rain but, this is quite the unsettled pattern we’ve gotten into! Highs remain in the mid and upper 70s for most.

The extended forecast is just a continual copy and paste from Friday as we sit in a stagnant pattern that doesn’t show too much of a willingness to change!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers, have an umbrella. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain for most. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain on and off. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hit or miss rain continues. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler with some showers. Highs in the upper 70s,

FRIDAY:

Small chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain yet. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

If we told you it will still rain, would you be shocked by now? Highs in the upper 70s.