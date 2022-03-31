A Wind Advisory is in effect for Nicholas county until 8 AM Thursday and for northwestern Pocahontas county until 11 AM Thursday.

Thursday, the second half of our system from Tuesday arrives as a cold front barrels through the region. Steady rain, along with a few rumbles of thunder is looking likely especially through the morning hours. Winds, especially though the morning will remain strong across the region. Expect gusts to top out near the the 40mph range through the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected.

A low end risk for one or two strong to severe storms is in place for Thursday afternoon as storms develop on or just behind our exiting cold front. The main risk from these storms will be strong wind gusts, and possibly some small hail. The greatest risk for severe weather still remains east of I-81 in Virginia.

Friday will bring a hit or miss rain/snow shower early in the morning. The best chance for that will be limited to the mountains. Other than that we are cold and cloudy. We start the morning off in the upper 20s and only warm up into the 40s by the afternoon. Winds will have died down by this point however.

Saturday, we continue the drier and clearer pattern. While we’re chilly to start into the low 30s, most should climb right back to near 60 degrees by Saturday afternoon. A nice day overall. A few showers are possible after midnight and into early Sunday morning.

Sunday, clouds build in and the threat of some rain makes a return to the forecast. This will not be a widespread threat for rain, but it is something you should be mindful of if you have outdoor plans. Highs in the 50s are expected. The best chance for showers will be first thing in the morning.

Monday, we’re cloudy but dry across the region. Highs stick to the low to mid-50s for most.

Tuesday, rain is looking likely across the region as mostly cloudy skies remain across the region. While not expected to be a washout this will be a day to have the rain gear on hand as showers will come and go during the most active periods of the day. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected.

Wednesday, we remain generally unsettled through much of the day with the lingering threat of showers across the region. Better chances for rain will come through the evening and overnight hours as another cold front begins to push its way through. Highs in the 60s are expected.

In the extended forecast, temperatures hold fairly steady into the 50s and 60s. Rain and generally unsettled conditions look to continue through this period as well.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

