Wind Slowly Dies Down Tuesday

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES THROUGH 10 AM THIS MORNING

Tuesday, another brutally cold start to the day is on the table. Morning lows back into the teens and single digits will feel like below 0 for some as winds are still on the stronger side. Relief comes this afternoon as winds die down briefly, temperatures still only make it back to the low to mid-30s though.

Wednesday brings another big swing in temperatures back into the 40s as winds once again start back out of the south. We’ll still start the day into the 20s so don’t think you can shed the jacket completely! Past the changing temperatures wind will be another big story for the day, gusts up to 30mph will be building in as a dry cold front approaches from the west.

Thursday, we see winds die down fairly quickly through the morning hours. Any remaining wind will slowly shift from the south to the north as the day goes on, setting the stage for some evening and overnight upslope snow showers. Accumulations will be minor if any since both Wednesday and Thursday feature highs in the 40s, anywhere with some remaining snow pack might be able to squeeze out an inch at most.

Friday some remaining upslope snow is possible into the morning leading to some slick conditions across the region. Otherwise, we’ll dry out but remain cloudy throughout the day. We’ll see winds out of the northwest through the rest of the day too.

Saturday, snow showers and even some steady snow looks likely as a low pressure passes off to our south keeping us on the cold side of the storm. Right now, it is too far to rule out mixing completely as there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding this late-week system. Check back often for updates!

Sunday, outside of some lingering morning snow showers most of the day will be spent drier and chilly. Most won’t break the freezing mark but at least the sun is likely to come out by the afternoon.

Monday, some isolated snow showers are possible as temperatures remain chilly across the region. No accumulation is expected as most of this will be more flurries than anything. Clouds remain in the forecast but breaks of sun and even some clearing east of the mountains remains possible.

In the extended forecast, unsettled weather remains. The second half of January is looking to be just as active as the first half so this is no surprise. Overall this period looks chilly too, so a mid-January thaw doesn’t look too likely this year.

TUESDAY:

Starting in the teens. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cool start, warming up. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Am snow showers, drying out. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Chance of mixed rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking drier for now. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mountain snows. Highs in the low 30s and upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain/snow increase. Highs in the upper 30s.