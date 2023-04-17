Monday starts off calm as we work our way out of the upper 30s and low 40s. A good mix of clouds come and go throughout our Monday as a low churns up by the Great Lakes and tosses a few clouds our way. While most of us stay dry, the western side of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties along the ridgelines may squeeze out a sprinkle or two. Overall, it’ll be the winds of the day we’ll be watching as sustained winds push 15-20mph this afternoon. Once they start expect it to feel much colder as wind chill values keep us in the 40s.

Tonight winds continue to increase as gusts push 30-40mph, even high along the mountain tops towards our east. 11PM tonight, Wind Advisories go into effect for Northwestern Pocahontas county until 5PM Tuesday evening. Strong winds are expected at times through that time. Localized power outages are possible. The boost in winds means colder air tonight as we drop back into the mid 30s. Gardeners take note as the more sensitive plants may need to come inside or be covered up.

Tuesday will be a chilly and windy start to the day. Wind chill values in the 20s will make you question what month we’re actually in. But as April goes we’ll at least have a sunshine filled day to help us warm up to near average in the low to mid 60s. With high pressure building in, clouds fade for a clear night. Once again, the risk of frost will be there for our sheltered valleys and higher elevations who are not quite yet into their growing season. Overnight lows dip into the low 40s for the lowlands which should keep plants safe.

Wednesday we enjoy another nice day with morning lows in the 40s warming up nicely in the afternoon to the upper 70s. A stray cloud or two but nothing to worry about as high pressure keeps us well protected.

Thursday will be a comfortable day for outdoor plans as we work our way into the upper 70s with the lowlands making a good run at 80. A little more humidity creates a few passing clouds in the afternoon but we’ll stay dry. Our next rain maker is on the horizon so expect those clouds to increase overnight.

Friday our next cold front will arrive but we’ll get the first half of the day to enjoy. A mostly sunny start to our day will help us warm up out of the mid 50s into the upper 70s. By the afternoon, clouds will have noticeably increased as a stray shower begins to move in. By dinnertime, our front will begin to pass west to east with a line of showers and downpours. A rumble of thunder is also a safe bet.

Saturday winds begin to shift direction out of our west with a few light showers throughout the day. Hit and miss in nature, a day to keep the umbrella close. Highs remain mild in the low 70s but once the afternoon turns evening, northwest winds start pulling in colder air and we’ll drop back quickly into the mid 30s for the overnight. Eastern mountains watch for a passing snowflake and sleet.

Sunday morning, early on, some icy spots in the mountains possible while most of us see the light rain come to and end through the late morning. Clouds will thin but sunshine will be very limited. Highs are much cooler in the low 50s.

In your extended forecast, we enjoy another dry spell with temps slowly on the rise but the 70s and 80s will have to wait this time. Colder air looks to settle in as we stay closer to April averages in the 50s and 60s.

As spring fever takes hold, remember spring fire season is fully underway in both Virginias. While the rain of this weekend will help lower our fire risk, it still runs high as the sunshine returns. Follow local and state laws regarding burning and common sense can go a long way in keeping you and your neighborhood safe. Not to mention keeping your bank account healthy as fines for burning during restricted times can cost upwards of $1,000, plus damages.



