Winds pick up on Christmas Eve

Friday (Christmas Eve), is looking mild and cloudy. Shower activity will remain low, but a few light showers are possible especially late in the day and overnight into Christmas day. Windier conditions will also begin building in through the afternoon hours with gusts up to 20mph out of the southwest. Highs in the 50s are expected.

Saturday (Christmas Day), we’ll transition into on and off showers throughout the day along with much windier conditions. Gusts of up to 35mph in the low elevations and potentially stronger along the mountains are possible as our cold front works its way through. This coupled with the rain will not make for great weather for trying something outdoors and socially distant. Highs remain in the 50s.

Sunday, winds continue to gust up to 30mph in the morning hours with a gradual weakening throughout the day. Outside of a few morning showers we should also be drying out and clearing out (briefly) during the daytime. Overnight clouds will return in anticipation of a new system for Monday. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

Monday, as the jet stream sets up right on top of us rain begins to work its way in and will be here for the long haul. Breezy and mild conditions remain as rounds of showers work their way in and out all day long. It looks likely this will be with us through the entire last week of 2021, and it could be the answer to all the dry weather we’ve been looking for.

Tuesday, rain on and off through the day continues as the jet stream stretches out a system over us as it tries to get organized. We’ll be windy at times but gusts shouldn’t be enough to do any damage, but it could mess up your hair. Highs remain in the 50s.

Wednesday, more rain. This time around as our system begins to get some organization we should see some steadier pockets especially through the evening hours into Thursday. Highs stick to the 50s, continuing to secure our spot as one of the warmest Decembers ever!

Thursday, you guessed it more rain. It will still be very much in the on and off nature that we’ve seen previously throughout the week, with some not even seeing rain potentially during the day. HIghs remain in the 50s as winds continue to blow out of the south.

In the extended forecast, rain continues to stick around right up until 2022, along with well above average temperatures. For now, it doesn’t look like our pattern budges too much into the beginning of next year, but especially right around now we can see some big changes in the forecast this far out.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

