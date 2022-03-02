Wednesday we hit our peak for the work week temperature wise with most getting near 60 degrees. Clouds will slowly build in through the afternoon as a cold front makes its way towards us, by the overnight hours we should be mostly overcast with showers along the mountains. We’ll be generally windy most of the day with a few gusts getting up to and over 25mph. Remember with dry conditions and gusty winds, our fire danger remains high during the day! Make sure your observing the burn ban rules and exercising common sense!

Thursday, we’re a bit cooler behind last nights mostly dry cold front. Winds now out the northwest will remain gusty through the morning and afternoon across areas east of the mountains, gusts up to 30mph are possible. Outside of that we will see clearing throughout the day with more widespread sunshine possible by the afternoon and early evening hours across the region. Highs in the low to mid-50s are expected.

After our brief stint of clear skies Thursday evening, clouds return throughout Friday for everyone. Highs at least rebound a bit with more mid-50s than low 50s especially west of the mountains. Areas to the east may struggle to get out of the 40s due to cold air getting wedged up along the Appalachians.

Saturday, we’ll still be mostly cloudy across much of the region as a few showers try to move their way in. Likely most of us will remain on the drier side, but keeping an eye to the sky won’t hurt. Winds begin to pick up throughout the day, gusts up to 25mph are likely. Highs will be very warm as we make it into the mid and upper 60s!

Sunday, better chances for rain move in through the day. While mostly in the form of scattered showers, some steadier rain remains possible as well. Windy conditions are expected to continue as well with gusts up to 30mph throughout the day. Highs in the 60s are expected.

Monday, rain looks likely once again. This will likely be on the steadier side as a cold front begins to approach the region. More wind is expected through the day, gusts along the front could approach 40mph! This is the beginning of another wet and active week across the region, so be ready. Highs in the 60s.

Tuesday, rain will be heavy through the very early morning hours as our cold front passes. Rain will end fairly quickly throughout the morning, and some clearing is possible during the afternoon to let some sunshine in. Winds will still be an issue mainly east of the mountains where gusts will still reach near 30mph at times.

In the extended forecast, a few more chances for rain remain. These will come from a fresh system pushing in from the west, and will bear watching after few rainy days ahead of them. Highs stick to the 50s.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds, overnight showers. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY:

Slow clearing. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Clouds return. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Increasing clouds late. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain showers, breezy. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain lingers, very windy. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Morning rain, windy. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain in the morning. Highs near 60.