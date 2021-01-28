Windy and Cold Today

WINTER STORM WARNINGS FOR MERCER AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL NOON

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES FOR MERCER, MONROE AND SUMMERS COUNTIES UNTIL NOON

Today, tough travel will be the biggest concern especially across areas south of I-64. For the morning hours it will be slow going especially on local roads even after the snow has come to an end. Plan for extra travel time, and take it slow out on the roads this morning. Remember, just because the road looks clear doesn’t mean there isn’t black ice hidden!

Outside of travel issues today, it’s going to be pretty cold. Most won’t be able to break out of the mid 20s for high temperatures even by the afternoon hours. Any sun we end up seeing won’t do us any good either. In addition to the cold, we also have the wind. Breezy conditions will be with us most of the day, with gusts up to 30mph occasionally making themselves known. Blowing snow, and snow falling from trees will be a big issue throughout the day and can cause rapid changes in visibility while driving!

Friday we catch a break as high pressure moves into the area, still cold but we do have a better chance at seeing some sun so we’ll have that going for us. Winds will begin to die down but the first half of the day will still be rather breezy. Highs remain in the upper 20s and low 30s for most.

Saturday much like Friday is another quiet day with high pressure in control once again. Sunshine in the first part of the day will be replaced with building clouds into the afternoon and evening as we watch our next system begin to approach for Sunday. Highs are a touch warmer with most into the mid and upper 30s. We could start to see some snow showers around the area late Saturday night.

Sunday our next system fully arrives, with a mess to kick off Sunday morning. There will be enough cold air on the front of this system to drop an initial burst of heavy snow before sunrise. As the day goes on, most of us will transition to a cold on and off rain for Sunday, which will eat away at the snow pack. In the mountains and anywhere with some decent elevation, expect to see a messy mix of rain/snow/sleet at times throughout the day. Overnight most should get cold enough to see everything freeze as we head into Monday morning.

Monday, the snow doesn’t come to an end. Upslope snow showers pick up as Sundays storm exits the area and continue to make for a mess on the roads. Highs in the low 30s may provide some minimal melting during the afternoon, it will all refreeze again overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday, upslope snow showers eventually die down but not before causing a repeat of the slick conditions we expect for Monday. Tuesday believe it or not is colder than Monday with most struggling to break the freezing mark even by the afternoon.

Wednesday doesn’t look to bad compared to the rest of the forecast. A better chance at breaking the freezing mark exists, but we’re likely to be a bit on the cloudier side of things. But some breaks of sun could still appear, we’ll have to wait and see as we get closer.

In the extended forecast, quieter weather seems to be the dominant feature along with some steadily rising afternoon highs. There is another storm signal brewing towards next Friday, for now the signal is holding steady with rain for the most part. We’ll have to continue to watch this one closely.

THURSDAY:

Snow possible in the morning, but clearing out quickly. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying quiet during the day. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Rain and snow make a return. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Last of the snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Another rain maker? Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Drier, a bit cooler. Highs in the 30s.