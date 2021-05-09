Windy and Rainy Night Ahead

Tonight we remain windy and begin to transition from dry weather to rainy weather. Rain is moving in along a cold front and will pass with a few rumbles of thunder and few heavy downpours before ending early Monday morning. Lows tonight will dip back into the low 40s as winds shift out of the north behind the front.

Monday, we deal with some lingering showers during the morning commute but will spend a fair amount of the day drying out as a cool northern high pressure takes control. Highs will only climb into the low and mid 50s for most.

Tuesday, we keep the forecast on the timid side. Again we only rise up into the mid 50s for most as cooler air continues to spill into the region. Skies will likely be clearer than the day before, but the sun won’t do much for us except make it brighter outside.

Wednesday gets a little warmer but we’re still falling well short of where we should be for the middle of May. But, some of us do have a shot at getting into the low 60s. Clouds will be building back in during the day along with the low chance of a shower.

Thursday despite the best efforts of our high is looking like rain for the moment. Part of the upper-level system that’s causing our cool weather is going to dip south and interact with a low pressure riding up the east coast. This interaction should be enough to bring some plain rain to the region. Widespread low 60s are expected at least!

Friday has essentially the same set-up as Thursday does. Rain due to the two opposing systems, one to the west and one to the east. Highs remain in the low 60s along with more dreary weather.

Saturday we continue to ride our slow warming trend. We started the week out in the low and mid 50s and by now we’re heading to the mid-60s! The day will feature a few clouds as skies slowly clear out bringing some more sun to the two Virginias.

In the extended forecast unsettled but mild and near average weather is set to make a return. Average temperatures by the way mean we return to the 70s!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

TONIGHT:

Rain, heavy at times. Lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY:

A chance for a shower. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers late. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY:

On and off rain. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain continues. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Keeping dry. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

High pressure in control. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Keeping dry. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.