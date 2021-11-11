Windy and Rainy Thursday Night

Rain picks up late Thursday night and will be heavy at times through the overnight hours. Winds will continue to be breezy and gust up to 30 MPH through the early morning hours on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by the morning commute and the rain ends before many of us wake up.

Rain totals look to remain generally around a half inch. We’ve been dry recently so this shouldn’t cause too many problems. Watch for pooling and ponding on the roadways during the heaviest rain late this evening.

Rain will wrap up before many of us head out the door Friday morning. We will see cloudy skies to start, but eventually, begin to clear out and bring back sunshine by the afternoon. Winds will slowly die down with the exit of the steady rain by the early afternoon hours, but gusts could still be as high as 20 MPH throughout the day. Highs will be cooler than the previous through days, in the low 50s.

Saturday, through the morning and early afternoon rain and snow, are possible along the mountains/high elevations and their western facing slopes as an upper-level disturbance rotates through. In Pocahontas county showers will likely linger longer than everywhere else. Accumulation should be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces if it sticks at all. Road temperatures will be a bit too mild for the snow to stick in the lowlands, but the high terrain could be briefly slippery early in the morning. It will melt quickly in the afternoon too when the sun comes out. Highs will be chilly in the 40s.

Sunday, another quick-moving disturbance on the back end of our exiting cold front will bring the risk of rain and snow back to the area very late in the day. Due to the timing of the system overnight, we’ll likely see snow showers for most of the area as we transition into Monday. Highs in the upper 30s, lows in the 20s.

Monday, snow showers for most, and even some steady snow along the mountains and the western slopes are possible through the early morning. By the time most commuters hit the road snow will be ending and possibly mixing with a little bit of rain in the lowest elevations, but travel is still expected to be slick! Caution is advised across the board. Highs in the upper 30s. We could see some measurable snow in the high terrain, but it doesn’t look like anything major.

Tuesday, we dry out and clear out to a point. Some clouds will still be around but sunshine will be in much greater supply than days past. Highs make a slight rebound too, back into the 40s for more of us though some across the high elevations will remain in the 30s.

Wednesday, for now, a quick surge in temperatures back into the 50s is looking likely for most of us as another front sets up off to our west. This also means winds will pick back up, about 5-15mph out of the southwest. We’ll stay dry during the day, but a few clouds will build in by the second half of the day.

In the extended forecast, rain looks likely Thursday as another cold front pushes its way through. Fortunately, this time around it doesn’t look like there is drastically cold air waiting behind this front!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Rain moves in late and we remain gusty. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Morning rain, then drying out before many of us wake up. Still windy. Highs in the 50s falling into the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cool, windy, rain/snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Cool with snow showers late. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Morning snow showers, slick travel in the morning. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny, dry. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.