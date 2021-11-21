Windy and rainy tonight then a cold start to the new week

Tonight ushers in rain with a cold front which will also bring us windy conditions. West winds of 10-15mph with gusts as high as 25mph are possible as the quick-moving front pushes through. Rain amounts will be limited with most of us seeing less than a third of an inch. Behind the front, we’ll see winds shift from the northwest bringing in much colder air. Lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.

Monday, rain will switch over to snow for the higher elevations as our cold front passes. Wet roads with near freezing temps may lead to a few icy spots, particularly our bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters may want to give themselves extra time. Rain and clouds push out for the afternoon. Temps will be stubborn to move with a high in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight lows drop into the teens.



Tuesday is looking drier but windy. We will see clearing skies through the day, but temperatures remain very cold as we drop into the low 30s for our highs. Wind chill factors will be in the teens and single digits across the region. Overnight lows will once again be in the teens and low 20s.





Wednesday we’ll warm up slightly ahead of another cold front waiting out west. Highs will get up into the low 50s with mostly clear skies. As for those traveling for the holidays, it should be easy to travel around the region. Lows warm up slightly to the freezing mark.

Thanksgiving we remain cool through the day but thankfully dry so any family traditions should be able to go off without a hitch if they’re done outside. Just don’t forget to bring a jacket! Highs in the mid-40s, lows drop back to the 30s for most overnight.

Friday we’ll see another fast-moving cold front bringing us showers in the morning and snow flurries by the afternoon for the higher elevations. Highs reach the low 50s before falling back through the evening into the upper 20s.



Saturday looks to dry out with mostly sunny skies. It won’t help our temps as they are stuck in the mid to upper 30s as northwest winds once again bring in more cold air.

In the extended forecast, generally cold weather is here to stay with temperatures running below average likely through the end of November. There are a few storm signals trying to organize after the holidays that we’re watching in the WeatherLab. Keep checking back as we get more data in!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Rain moving in, breezy. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY:

Some showers to start then gradual drying. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, cool. Highs in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

Keeping drier. Highs near 50.

FRIDAY:

A shower is possible but mainly dry. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY:

Dry with an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

More rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rainy with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.