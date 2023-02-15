Wednesday brings the rain shower in the morning thanks to a passing weak cold front. Most to all of these showers should be out close to dawn and be left with mostly cloudy skies. Heading into late morning hours, the clouds should dissipate and leave us with plenty of sunshine! Thanks to southwest winds, our temperatures look to climb and be in the upper 60s this afternoon! Keep in mind of brush fires today, despite the morning showers, we remain dry and windy southwest winds could pick up a brush fire or two this afternoon. Definitely not a typical February but a dry one after a gloomy start.

Thursday morning starts us off near the 50 mark along with a few showers thanks to a passing warm front. This means another wet and slick morning commute ahead. We will enjoy a few breaks from the rain for the late morning and afternoon under cloudy skies. Overnight, we have a potent cold front approaching that looks to bring showers with a few rumbles of thunder. While most of the severe weather looks to stick out to our west, a passing thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds can be expected, with wind gusts peaking in the neighborhood of 30 to 50 mph looking possible. It’ll be very warm once again as well, with highs in the middle to upper 60s and if we see a little sunshine during the afternoon, we’ll make a run at the 70 mark!

Friday starts off cold, thanks to the passing cold front, as we start out in the 30s. Old Man Winter tries to make a return as we have wrap around from the low-pressure system. This means a few snow showers will be possible but mostly confined to the mountains. Northwest winds and cloudy skies look to keep us mild for Friday as approach only the upper 30s.

Saturday starts our weekend off much better as we see mostly sunny skies. High pressure builds in for Saturday, allowing south winds to warm us up ever so slightly. Look for afternoon highs to be in the mid 40s. A perfect day to enjoy any outdoor activities or make a trip to Winterplace!

Sunday continues the sunny skies as high pressure remains in control! The sunshine and south winds will only continue to warm us up as we get into the 50’s by the afternoon. A beautiful end to the weekend with more chances for everyone to enjoy the pleasant weather!

Monday starts off dry, but clouds look to increase heading into the afternoon. A disturbance down to our southwest looks to bring rain showers for the overnight and a little more for Tuesday morning. Monday looks to continue the temperatures from Sunday as we stay in the low 50s.

Tuesday looks similar to Monday in that we look to remain dry by the late morning hours. However, another disturbance looks to bring rain showers for the evening and overnight once again. Temperatures remain mild for Tuesday as they approach the 50 mark!

Looking ahead, once we move past next weekend, the pattern looks a bit more wet for the following week with a series of storm systems likely to impact our region over a relatively short period of time. Though the mild weather pattern looks to continue through around the 20th of February, all signs still point to a bit of a cooldown for the end of February into the beginning of March but at this point, no real chances of accumulating snow appear to be looming – both Beckley and Bluefield have received only about 20 percent of our typical snow totals at this point for the snow season so far. We will continue to monitor to see if Old Man Winter has any chance to return.

WEDNESDAY

AM sprinkles around dawn, otherwise, partly cloudy in the afternoon and breezy. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

AM showers, lunchtime break, PM gusty showers. Warm! Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Pesky snow showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal! Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer once again. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy and perhaps a sprinkle or two toward dinnertime, with highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Few showers likely. Highs near the 50 mark!

WEDNESDAY

Showers early, dry afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Showers pick up once again. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

A few mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s.