Monday (May Day) is a day where we find ourselves halfway between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. Someone should tell that to the forecast because it’ll feel more like early March than May. An upper-level system by the Great Lakes will pinwheel over our region for the next few days bringing gray skies, cold chilly rains, a rumble or two later this afternoon and yes, snow for some of us. We’ll break that down a little lower in this thread. Expect a windy day overall as well with sustained winds pushing 25-30mph with gusts pushing 30-35mph at times. Wind chills will be in the 30s and low 40s today despite air temps reaching the low 50s by the early evening.

WINTER STORM WARNING: Northwestern Pocahontas County from 8 PM Monday night through 10 AM Tuesday Morning. Accumulating snows likely along higher terrain on the western side of mountains with 1-3 inches likely by Tuesday morning. More snow to come over the next 3 days.

Tonight, after sunset, temps for the mountain tops drop near freezing allowing for rain to transition over to snow. Western sides of mountains through Pocahontas and Greenbrier County will see snow starting to stick around midnight with measurable snow by Tuesday morning. This is an elevation event so those above 3,500 feet will be the ones to see a trace amount to 1 inch of snow while those above 4,000 ft. (like Snowshoe at 4,800 ft.) will see significantly more pushing 1-3 inches by Tuesday morning.

Below 3,500 ft elevation, temps are warm enough for a cold chill rain through the overnight as lows reach the upper 30s. Winds won’t let up either pushing 25-30mph with gusts as high as 40mph for higher elevations. Wind chills will be the issue tonight feeling more like the 20s.

Tuesday morning, mountain snow showers continue through noon. Icy travel can be expected for 219 in northern Greenbrier and southern Pocahontas County. Portions of Rt. 60 through western Greenbrier, especially bridges and overpasses along with I-64 across Sandstone Mountain or I-77 atop Flat Top Mountain may also see icy bridges and overpasses. The rule being western edges of mountains seeing light accumulations of snow and icy roads. As the sun rises, ground temps do warm through the day leading to better travel conditions midday through the evening rush hour. Wet roads, yes, as off and on showers continue but ground temps’ warm enough ice won’t be an issue. Highs only in the upper 40s with winds chill again feeling more like the 30s.

Tuesday night we once again drop temps cold enough for snows to return to ridgelines above 3,500 ft. Wet roads along mountain tops will begin to freeze as travel becomes tricky once again. Those in the lowlands (Below 3,500 ft.) will only see a cold chilly rain as the broken nature of these showers continues into the overnight. Winds are still an issue out of the northwest pushing 15-25mph with gusts near 30mph at times. Overnight lows in the mid 30s. Another 1-2 inches likely for western mountain sides through Pocahontas and Greenbrier County. Some light accumulations along the southern state line through Giles, Bland, and Mercer county ridgelines.

Wednesday morning snows continue for mountain tops once again through the early afternoon. As more cold air builds in over the first 3 days of the week and gets trapped, the snow line moves down the mountains. This time, folks in Beckley, Princeton, Hinton, Oak Hill, Lewisburg will see a few snowflakes early on. Accumulations are not likely off mountain tops, however. Icy travel is certainly possible for many on the early morning commute. Rain showers will continue much of the day but begin to taper off by late evening. Temps are still cold in the 50s as winds relax some. Wind chills are still an issue as it’ll feel more like the 40s much of the day. As the system exits, however, snow lines across Pocahontas and Greenbrier county will add nearly another 1-2 inches of snow Wednesday evening into the overnight thanks to a northwest flow.

A grand total of snow for Snowshoe pushing 4-6 inches over the 3-day event. Rupert, Rainelle, Quinwood in Greenbrier will be lucky to hold onto an inch with daytime melting through the next three days. To the southern state line ridgelines, a trace to half an inch will likely be all that is left when all is said and done. For those off the mountains, half to an inch of rain from Monday through Wednesday night.

Thursday we finally bring back the sunshine as high pressure builds in and winds change direction out of the west in the morning, southwest by the afternoon. This helps us warm up back into the low 60s. Overnight lows are still cool enough for patchy frost, so gardeners keep those plants protected.



Friday, we warm up nicely as a few clouds filter in from the south. Overall, Friday is looking dry as we make our way into the upper 60s. Just a few degrees shy of average.

Saturday will be the first time in a while we start our weekend with sunshine. Clouds will filter in through the day but we’re pushing closer to the 70-degree mark! Despite the clouds, we look to have a rather nice day overall.

Sunday a few more clouds but sunshine is still the driving force as we warm up from the 40s into the 70s by the afternoon. While we look to remain dry, clouds are on the increase Sunday night into Monday.



In your extended forecast, temps return to average in the low 70s, but a soggy pattern once again sets up as a bump in humidity cause a few afternoon showers with a few unorganized systems pushing through. At least the snow risk looks to be ending for good as a warmer pattern sets up through the first few weeks of May.

MONDAY

Gray, Windy, Chilly, Rainy. PM Mtn. Snow. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

AM Mtn. Snows. Rain elsewhere. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

AM Snow flurries, PM rain. Late clearing. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine returns! Highs push into the 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

A few clouds but dry with sunshine. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Dry start, showers mid-day. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Off & on Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Another day of scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.