Windy, rainy, and chilly start to our week

Tonight will remain dry this side of midnight but winds out of the southwest will become westerly at 10-15mph. Some gusts upwards of 25-30mph are possible overnight into our Monday. After midnight is when we expect the rain to start moving in west to east. Some showers could be heavy at times.

Monday, rain, and wind make a return to the forecast. Steady rain is expected through much of the daylight hours as a cold front pulls through. This should be a beneficial rain for everyone, not enough to make up for the dry November we had but it will put a dent in it. A brief change from rain to snow is possible for the higher elevations Monday night making travel a bit tricky for the evening.





Tuesday, we’ll get chilly enough for a few lingering showers to change over to snow for our higher elevations. Not expecting accumulations but a reminder we are in December. Showers and flurries will come to an end for the afternoon before another system moves in for the overnight. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday starts off with a wintery mix that changes back to rain for the afternoon. Some showers may be heavy at times. Afternoon highs move back into the 40s. Rain remains through the evening with a change back over to a wintery mix and snow showers after sunset. Highest elevations could see a dusting by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be cloudy to start with a few snow showers for the eastern mountain counties keeping the dusting of snow fresh for the morning. Afternoon highs get back into the mid to upper 40s. We’ll begin to clear up for the afternoon as showers and flurries come to an end.

Friday looks to remain dry and we’re warming back up thanks to a southwest flow developing. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs reaching back into the low to mid 50s.

Saturday we get into an unsettle pattern as another system moves in. We’ll warm up into the 60s before another cold front brings back the colder air. Temperatures will drop steadily through the day from 60 back into the 20s.

In the extended forecast, we get stuck into an unsettled pattern with chances of mixed precipitation in the mornings and evenings with rain in the afternoons. Temps continue on their up and down flow with below average days followed by above average. All in response to a wobble in our jet stream. For now, accumulating snow chances are slim.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain through the day. Temps drop from 50s to 30s.

TUESDAY

Mtn flurries early, dry afternoon, rain late. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mix to rain to mix. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers with some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out and we’re warming up. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain to mix. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up. Chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, chilly. Highs in the 40s.