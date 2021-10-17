Windy Sunday keeps us cold despite blue skies

Sunday, the chill in the air is felt across the region after a cold start to the morning. Wind chills (Feels Like Temps) will be in the 20s and 30s to start. Northwest winds at 5-10mph will make it feel colder throughout the entire day despite blue skies and sunshine. Highs struggle to get into the upper 50s for most with some not even breaking out of the low 50s during the day.

It’s likely we’ll see our first widespread frost and/or freeze Sunday night into Monday. Gardners now is the time to have your exit plan ready for your gardens and your sensitive vegetation! We’re already a bit behind schedule on when we normally see this, so quite a few are already on “borrowed time” for the growing season.

Monday, highs slowly return to the upper 50s and low 60s across the region as winds shift more southerly and high pressure takes control. We’ll still face some cold mornings, with frost being possible heading out the door Monday morning!

Tuesday, highs make a quick jump back into the upper 60s and the low 70s as wind shift out of the south. High pressure will still be in control, which also means we continue to see the sun from the day before.

Wednesday is a copy and paste type of day from Tuesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s, plenty of sun and just a few passing clouds.

Thursday we are still dry for most of the day but another cold front is waiting just off towards our west. Despite getting close to the 70-degree mark, there will still be a chill in the air as the fall-like feel stays with us. Showers move in for the evening and overnight.

Friday will be a few degrees colder after Thursday’s cold front passes through in the early morning. Clouds will fade for the afternoon with sunshine returning in full. Highs still stuck in the upper 50s and low 60s.

In the extended forecast, cold air is reinforced which will help drop our temps back into the upper 40s and low 50s across the entire region. All of us could see our first frost next week with a few of us experiencing our first hard freeze, ending the 2021 growing season.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TODAY:

Drier and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

MONDAY:

Cool and dry. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

Seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Few clouds, cold. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Chilly and clear. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Cool and clear. Highs in the low 50s.