Thursday, we’re a bit cooler behind last nights mostly dry cold front. Winds now out the northwest will remain gusty through the morning and afternoon across areas east of the mountains, gusts up to 30mph are possible. Outside of that we will see clearing throughout the day with more widespread sunshine possible by the afternoon and early evening hours across the region. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s are expected.





Friday, sunny skies will be around through most of the day with clouds beginning to build back in through the evening. Highs rebound a bit with more mid-50s than low 50s especially west of the mountains. Areas to the east may struggle to get out of the 40s due to cold air getting wedged up along the Appalachians.

Saturday, clouds will be around but won’t be the most dominant item in the sky so expect a decent amount of sunshine. Likely most of us will remain on the drier side too, but keeping an eye to the sky won’t hurt. Winds begin to pick up throughout the day, gusts up to 25mph are likely. Highs will be very warm as we make it into the mid and upper 60s!

Sunday, better chances for rain move in through the day. While mostly in the form of scattered showers, some steadier rain remains possible as well. Windy conditions are expected to continue as well with gusts up to 30mph throughout the day. Highs in the 60s are expected.

Monday, rain looks likely once again this time mainly through the evening as we wait for a cold front to pass. Winds will really ramp up during the day with another round of 30mph wind gusts likely ahead of and along the front. Some clearing ahead of the system will bring some sun in for part of the day most likely, but the closer to sunset we get the more clouds there’ll be. Rain moves in past the evening commute and will fall heavily overnight and into Tuesday.

Tuesday, rain will be heavy through the very early morning hours as our cold front passes. Rain will end fairly quickly throughout the morning, and some clearing is possible during the afternoon to let some sunshine in. Winds will still be an issue mainly east of the mountains where gusts will still reach near 30mph at times.

Wednesday, we’re dry through the day but arguably still a bit windy so be mindful of your outdoor furniture still! Sunshine will be plentiful so despite the wind it will be a pleasant albeit cool day to get outside as highs stick to the 40s.

In the extended forecast, a few more chances for rain remain. These will come from a fresh system pushing in from the west, and will bear watching after few rainy days ahead of them. Highs stick to the 50s, but there are some hints too that winter may not be done with us either so be mindful it can get colder!

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

THURSDAY:

Slow clearing. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Increasing clouds late. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain showers, breezy. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain lingers, very windy. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Morning rain, windy. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking messy. Highs in the 30s.