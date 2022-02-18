Friday starts off with upslope snow showers across the mountains and west. Clouds will clear out slowly as the day goes on, but as we all know upslope can be stubborn so clouds could last well into the afternoon. We’ll still be fairly windy too with gusts up to 25mph through the morning bringing wind chill back into play for most of the day as temperatures stay near the low 30s.

Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sun as we try to clear out a bit. Mixed in the clouds a few snow showers are possible across the mountains, but unlikely for anyone else. Temperatures remain in the 30s for most of the day as winds out of the northwest negate most of the work the sun will do to warm us up.

Sunday, we climb back up temperature-wise into the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure is here for the beginning of the week bringing a sunny day to round out the weekend.

Monday, highs in the upper 50s and low 60s return as high pressure remains in control. A few more clouds are likely as a bit more moisture starts to get injected into the area, otherwise were sunny and dry for the day.

Tuesday we get right back in the saddle with another round of rain and wind along a very stretched out system begins to push over West Virginia. Rain will be heavy at times, and with wind gusts returning to 25 mph visibility will be reduced out on the roads! Highs stay near 60 for most.

Wednesday, the rain will be more scattered as our stretched-out system begins to regroup. Generally as of now, the afternoon is looking drier with rain building back in during the overnight hours.

Thursday with our system regrouped we see more rain more consistently during the day. At this point flooding concerns start to enter the forecast as now this is the second day out of three with consistent widespread rain in the forecast. Streams, creeks, and rivers will likely have to be monitored. HIghs are a bit cooler into the low to mid-50s for most.

In the extended forecast, rain continues into Friday morning before we enter what looks like another brief dry spell across the region. Highs will drop off substantially into the 30s once our system moves out on Friday.

FRIDAY:

Morning upslope snows then clearing late. Highs in the upper 30 low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Showers in the mountains dry otherwise. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Sunshine and near average. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Morning rain, drier afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain likely all day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs near 40.