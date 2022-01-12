Windy Wednesday, Some Snow Possible Thursday Night

Wednesday brings another big swing in temperatures back into the 40s as winds once again start back out of the south. We’ll still start the day into the 20s so don’t think you can shed the jacket completely! Past the changing temperatures wind will be another big story for the day, gusts up to 30mph will be building in as a dry cold front approaches from the west.

Thursday, we see gusts die down fairly quickly through the morning hours but we will remain breezy especially across the high elevations as the day continues. Once the cold front passes we will see winds shift quickly out of the northwest driving cold air and some moisture from the great lakes into the region. This should be enough to spark up some upslope snows. Outside of the high elevations accumulation will be tough to come by.

Friday some remaining upslope snow is possible into the morning leading to some slick conditions across the region. Otherwise, we’ll dry out but remain cloudy throughout the day. We’ll see winds out of the northwest through the rest of the day too.

Snow totals from Thursday to Friday look minimal. Some won’t pick up any, while the “hardest hit” areas could see up to an inch or two. It could be slick for the morning commute in isolated spots on Friday, but overall this does not look to be a high-impact event.

Saturday, we’re looking drier with even some breaks of sun possible. We’ll remain chilly though with some not even able to break the freezing mark by the afternoon. Overall a very classic cold winter day.

Sunday, we’ll watch for a system to try and climb out of the south and bring us some snow through the afternoon and overnight. There is a lot of disagreement surrounding this system, and for now, the trends surrounding this system haven’t been very favorable but the potential remains for the time being. Regardless we will be cold enough to see snow as the dominant precip type if it all comes together.

Monday, snow showers are possible through the morning as temperatures remain chilly across the region. Clouds remain in the forecast but breaks of sun and even some clearing east of the mountains remains possible. Highs will be in the 30s for most.

Tuesday in the wake of our potential Sunday-Monday storm, we could see some lingering upslope snows but for the most part, the forecast is looking drier but cloudier through the day. Highs will struggle to above the freezing mark through the afternoon though as winds out of the northwest continue.

In the extended forecast, unsettled weather remains. The second half of January is looking to be just as active as the first half so this is no surprise. Overall this period looks chilly too, so a mid-January thaw doesn’t look too likely this year.

