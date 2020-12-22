Windy, Wet and Snowy Christmas Eve Ahead

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS-TV) — I don’t think many of you will like this forecast but unfortunately being a Grinch is part of my job description sometimes.

The Basics

• Wind Gusts of 25-35mph

• An inch of rain or more

• Flood Potential is greatest in the mountains

• Heavy Snow on the back end of the front

• Arctic Blast Christmas Day

FIRST CALL

Our first call map is based on a fluffier snow than what we’ve seen so far this winter, which has helped totals be able to jump a little in some areas. There will be plenty of adjustments to this map as we get closer, but this is a good idea based on our current thoughts on what to expect!

The Fine Details

A powerful cold front currently over Idaho and Montana is set to pass through the two Virginias on Christmas Eve. Early impacts will be felt late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning as winds are expected to start picking up before the rain does.

Rain is expected to move in anywhere from 3-6am on Thursday first as scattered showers, eventually becoming steady heavy rain past sunrise. Rain totals will likely near an inch or more across most of the area, with the mountains possibly seeing closer to 1.5″ due to forcing due to terrain.

This does bring up some concerns for flooding, especially when accounting for a decent snow pack in the mountains from last weeks snowstorm. Snow on the ground will not only lead to excessive runoff, but will also add to it as it starts to melt!

As we continue through the day and our cold front and surface features move through, there is going to be a sharp rain to snow line that starts to approach the region. Changeover will be quick once the front passes your location and temperatures will start dropping quickly with a quick wind shift to the west. Timing for the changeover is around 4-7pm. This will be very dependent on the speed of the passing front!

Predictor showing the sharp change over from rain to snow

There are two issues with this. One is as temperatures tank behind the front so a flash freeze is likely. Meaning all the rain that fell earlier is going to become ice within a few hours of the front passing. The other is snow, when it does change over from rain it is going to be very heavy as there will still be a strong moisture feed into the area. This combined with winds likely increasing further behind the front will mean big reductions in visibility on the roads are likely.

Once we pass into Christmas Day as Santa Claus is flying through the skies, he’ll help to start breaking up the steadier snow into more scattered snow showers. Once sunrise hits, we’re just left with upslope snows which will continue through the afternoon and continue to keep travel slick for many. Outside of snow showers, the other gift left to us Christmas day is bitter cold. Most will wake up to the teens and single digits with day time highs into the teens for most. Wind chills will be in the single digits and sub-zero for the day and night as it won’t take much of a breeze for it feel colder than it actually is out there!