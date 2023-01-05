Tonight features a cold night on the way with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures dropping back into the upper 20s.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week as we start in the 20s and only warm up into the mid 30s! Early morning commuters will see a few snow flurries around the region and outside of the higher elevations seeing a grassy coating, we should be in good shape on roads. We’ll see clouds slowly clearing in the afternoon before increasing once again overnight into Saturday.

Saturday, a few lingering snow flurries in the morning for our ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier county. Otherwise, a mostly cloudy day with temperatures hovering around the 40 degree mark. Cloudy skies, mainly south as our next little system pushes up from the south.

Sunday will usher in a weak area of low pressure, keeping clouds around. Temperatures are still cold early morning allowing sleet and snow flurries at times. In the afternoon, we warm up enough to see scattered light showers here and there. After sunset, a few lingering sprinkles will transition back to sleet and snow. Mountain counties will want to watch for spots of freezing rain. Aside from that, no accumulations of ice or snow is expected.

Monday will feature another pocket of moisture making its way into the region. A better chance of early morning sleet/snow could make travel a bit slick. We’ll see rain showers for most in the afternoon with highs pushing into the 40s. However, higher elevations will see some sleet at times. After sunset into the nighttime hours, any lingering showers transition back to snow.

Tuesday will try to break the clouds as high pressure tries to make its way in. Clouds will continue to fade through the day but it’ll be a long process before we completely clear up. Highs warm up a bit with winds shifting out of the south into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday is looking dry but clouds are still stubborn. A little more sunshine can be expected over Tuesday but it won’t help temps as our winds shift out of the west. Highs only in the low 40s with wind chills making it feel like the mid to upper 30s all day.

In your extended forecast a couple of weak systems make their way across our region keeping flurries and rain chances alive. Some dry days but overall, we look to run just about average with temps in the low to mid 40s. As for indications of a “good” snowstorm for our snow lovers, not looking promising so far.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Dry start, light showers/mountain snow possible. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY

Morning flurries/sleet. Afternoon rain. Evening mix. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Wintery mix scattered throughout the day. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, slow clearing PM. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Stubborn clouds, some sunshine. Dry. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Wintery mix returns. Some dry hours. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the 30s.