Winter cold returns as we close out the year

DISCUSSION: We start things out cold today as we close out the year and the decade! Temperatures are in the 30s for most spots so we’ll need to bring out the big winter coats again. Breezy conditions are still present across the area as well, so wind chill will make it feel more so like we’re in the 20s at times.

Drier conditions will prevail through the day for most of us with the chance for just a few upslope showers/flurries for the mountains. No accumulations are expected from this round. Temperatures will be near or slightly below average with most spots seeing upper 30 degree highs.

If you are heading out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, be prepared for a cold night and breezy night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. We will stay dry, so if you can brave the cold it wouldn’t be the worst night to attend the lemon drop in Bluefield, the ball drop at Downtown Countdown in Princeton, or any of the other outdoor celebrations.

New Years Day will be another chilly one with temperatures near average. Expect highs in the low 40s under partly cloudy skies. We are looking to stay dry though.

Unsettled conditions could return as soon as Thursday though, with a wet finish the the week looking likely. Temperatures on Thursday will be mild as many are back in the 50s. This will help keep the precipitation all rain throughout the day. Friday is warm too with highs near 60, but rain continue through the day.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures begin to fall once more. Rain will be possible for the first part of our Saturday and then eventually we will see a transition to mix or light snow heading into Sunday morning. We will be chilly in the 40s throughout the weekend.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

TODAY:

Cloudy, breezy. Some mountain flurries possible. Highs near 40.

TONIGHT:

Dry, but cold and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Lingering showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Rain/snow looks to return. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Some snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.