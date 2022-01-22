Winter marches on with a windy and cold end to our weekend

Tonight we stay quiet but cold. Wind will increase overnight out of the west 5-10mph which will cause another dangerously cold night for us. Lows in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Sunday, we’re still cold. That’s not going anywhere fast this January. Highs will be similar to Saturday with most sticking to the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will be very low with 30mph wind gusts possible. We’ll see clouds build in quickly through the afternoon hours as a weak low pressure moves through the region. This will bring some quick-hitting light fluffy snow to the region. Totals will range from a dusting to 1 inch for most with the higher elevations squeezing the most out overnight and into Monday morning as some upslope snows linger. Travel could be somewhat tricky Sunday night.



Monday, lingering upslope snow showers through the morning will cause a slow start to the day for most across the mountains and west. Snow should end fairly quickly during the afternoon as winds shift back out of the south quickly during the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday, another clipper system grazes our region with most snow accumulations remaining in the higher elevations to the east as upsloping develops with northwest winds setting up. While the lowlands will see a few flurries the bulk of accumulations will be limited to the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.



Wednesday, we’ll face lingering upslope snows during the day as we tap into moisture from the Great Lakes again. Clouds will remain most of the day slowly moving out first across the east and by the overnight hours across the west too. Colder highs will stick around during the day, only getting into the 20s for everyone.

Thursday we dry out and spend the day basking in sunshine. A few passing clouds will make their way by but overall we should be clear as drier air moves in. Highs will slide back to the upper 20s and low 30s for most.

Friday hosts a cold front that will push through east to west across the region. Highs in the 30s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Snow showers at this time aren’t impressive but track is everything. Either way, a very cold and messy end to our week is a safe bet.

In the extended forecast, we’re continuing to monitor quite the cold January for the East coast. No real signs of a warm-up are on the table through the end of the month.



