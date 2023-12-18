ACTIVE WATCHES & WARNINGS – NOW THROUGH TUESDAY

WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Western Greenbrier, southeastern Nicholas, northwestern Pocahontas County until 10 a.m. Tuesday. 6-10 inches of snow can be expected with dangerous travel through Tuesday morning. Strong winds may lead to localized power outages. Have alternative heating sources ready just in case.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES: Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, and McDowell counties until to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Flash freezing of wet roads will lead to widespread black ice along with accumulating snows. The higher in elevation you are, the more snow you can expect. 2-4 inches of snow depending on where you are located on top of icy roads will create hazardous driving conditions tonight into Tuesday. Strong winds may lead to localized power outages.

WIND ADVISORIES: Tazewell, Bland, and Giles from 7 p.m. Sunday night to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Strong winds 30-40mph likely with gusts as high as 50mph possible. Expect downed trees a power outages. As temperatures drop, wind will create frigid wind chills in the single digits. Have alternate heating sources ready just in case.

Monday is going to be a mess of a day with rain first for the morning commute then changing to snow late morning as strong winds carry colder air in to the region. Our high temperature today will occur in the pre-dawn hours in the upper 30s but temps this afternoon will drop below freezing. Strong winds 20-25mph with gusts pushing 40mph or higher are possible. As colder air chills the ground, morning rains will start to freeze on bridges and overpasses, especially for the evening commute. By this time, snow squalls will push through the region dropping quite a bit of snow and reducing visibility.

Daytime snow totals will not be impressive despite it looking quite the opposite with snow squalls moving through. It won’t be until the ground temps drop tonight that we get in on quick hitting snow accumulations. Icy roads under snow will be a risk to travelers by tonight. Temps continue to drop back into the teens and with winds still ripping 20-25mph at times, wind chills drop into the single digits.

Snow showers continue much of the night with those above 2,500 feet picking up a few inches of snow. Above 3,000 feet half a foot of snow or more is possible. Remember, an ice layer will be found under all of that snow making travel that much more dangerous for the pre-dawn hours into Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, snow showers continue for the western facing mountain ridgelines, especially towards the northeast. These will fade as the day goes on but don’t expect much movement on the thermometers.

Air temps are in the 20s but wind chills with west-northwest winds 15-25mph will keep things in the chilly single digits. Frost bite, especially if wet from snow, can happen in less than 30 minutes. Roads will be icy throughout the day, especially those untreated or shaded. After sunset, temps once again drop back into the teens with wind chills at or just below zero.

Wednesday starts to see improvements but it’ll be a slow process. Sunshine at least returns to help with road conditions as we enter a freeze-thaw pattern. Temps move out of the teens into the 40s with the exception being the higher elevations with deeper snow packs. Winds start to relax a good bit to help with wind chills but expect the day to feel like we’re in the 30s overall. Sunshine will help melt untreated roads and by mid-day, wet roads can be expected. After sunset we’ll have to watch for refreezing so what melts will create new icy patches for the late commuters. Lows drop back into the 20s.

Thursday the sunshine continues to help thaw us back out after a frost night. Temps rise into the upper 40s which will help melt more snow but what melts will refreeze after sunset once again. Overnight lows warm up a little but still fall below freezing with many in the low 30s.

Friday we push back to average with sunshine across the region. As the holiday weekend begins, travel conditions are much improved over how the week started. Temps move into the upper 40s with some in the low lands cresting the 50 degree mark.

Saturday remains dry as a few extra clouds roll in thanks to a weakening cold front approaching. A little breezy at times but nothing that looks to hurt temperatures from reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, is looking dry for now, but we are watching a southern system that may bring a few clouds. During the day, temps reach the low 50s as southwest winds help us warm up. With Santa on his way, Rudolph’s nose may be needed as clouds increase Sunday night but again, with high pressure just off towards our east, we are looking dry. Overnight lows for those heading out to midnight mass will over right around the freezing mark.

Christmas Day, Monday is looking dry with a good mix of sun and clouds. Easy travel for those heading to family and friends as we make our way into the 50s. A bit breezy at times so expect the day to feel cooler than thermometers read but still mild as Christmas’ go. Overnight we’ll drop back into the mid 50s.

In your extended forecast, the dry weather continues as high pressure helps deflect moisture from the south however, our luck begins to run out the last couple days of 2023. For New Year’s Eve plans, rain is looking a bit more likely as we do remain above average in temperatures. Of course, as December and January go, winter isn’t too far behind each system.





MONDAY

Windy, rainy AM. Snowy & Cold PM. Highs in the 30s and falling.

TUESDAY

Snow showers early. Mostly Cloudy PM. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns. Warmer. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & near average. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Sun & Clouds. Dry. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

SATURDAY

Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE, SUNDAY

A few clouds, some sun, mild for December. Highs in the 50s.

CHRISMAS DAY, MONDAY

Sun & clouds, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

KWANZAA, TUESDAY

Sun & clouds, stray shower west. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Breezy with sunshine. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Chilly, increasing clouds, windy. Highs in the 40s.