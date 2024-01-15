WINTER STORM WARNING in effect through 7 AM, Tuesday for Tazewell, Bland, Mercer, Summers, and Western Greenbrier Counties. Through 10 AM, Tuesday for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas County.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 7 AM, Tuesday for Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier, and Giles Counties.

There is little difference between the two, forecast wise, as measurable snow is expected that will impact travel plans. At the heigh of the storm, snowfall rates will be high leading to travelers becoming stranded with impassible roads. For warned areas, 6-8 inches of snow by Tuesday is expected. For advisories, 3-5 inches of snow is expected.

Monday will be a snowy and breezy day as our next system push in from the southwest. Scattered snow showers with occasional bursts of squalls will coat the ground with a light a fluffy snow. For ease of cleaning off your cars and sidewalks, it’s a very easy snow to push with little effort. For travel, however, its low moisture content makes it great for packing down into a thin ice layer. Even treated roads will have icy spots so be mindful. Rock salt as an operational temperature limit from 15-20 degrees meaning even salted roads will have icy spots.

It won’t be until the mid-morning through early afternoon we get some help from solar radiation. We don’t have to see the sun to have it help with roads. The best time to travel is this afternoon when the snow activity lessens and road temps hover just above the freezing mark.

Accumulations during the daylight hours will be minimum but impactful. Once we get later into the afternoon towards the evening hours, we lose the influence of the sun so road temps crash just as the heaviest of snow showers push in. Quick hitting snows of the big flake variety will create visibility issues as they cover the roads in multiple inches of snow. The later you’re out the worse the road conditions will be. With temps falling into the teens and single digits, rock salt won’t provide much help. Plow trucks will be helpful, but snows will fall faster then they can keep up with, especially on more rural roads. Snow showers continue into the night right through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning is going to be a mess with many waking up to just about a half a foot of snow, if not more. Snow showers continue, but from Tuesday morning through the afternoon, not much more snow will accumulate than what we already got.

Roads will be in poor shape, especially less traveled, rural routes. Main roads, while clear enough, will still hold icy spots as morning temps are in the teens. With that said, temps fall throughout the day so even with the help of radiant heat from the sun, it won’t do anything to help roads clear up. Winds will cut through you a bit, even if they are light at 5-10mph. Wind chills in the single digits is about all we can do in the arctic air mass.

Tuesday night we’re still mostly cloudy but snow showers have ended. A few flurries are possible as temps crash into the single digits for lows. Otherwise, we’re just in for a quiet, still, and frigid night.

Frozen pipes are a real threat in temperatures like this so remember to let the water drip, open your cabinets under sinks, and keep the heat running. It may be a good time to know where your main water shut off switch is at in case a pipe does break.

Wednesday will be a frigid day far below average for January. Highs struggle into the mid 20s with frost bite threats real throughout the day. Even a light breeze will make the air sting with wind chills in the single digits and teens. The only silver lining is high pressure works into the region to burn off the clouds for afternoon sunshine. Just don’t expect to help warm us up at all. The polar air is here to stay.

Thursday morning, as the thaw/freeze pattern takes hold, roads will be icy in places. Otherwise it is another frigid day with highs only pushing back into the low 30s. Breezy at times so wind chills are still an issue. A good mix of sun and clouds throughout the day but we’re dry at least. But Thursday night, clouds are on the increase as another snow chance brews for Friday. Overnight lows in the 20s.

Friday snow showers return to the region with light accumulations expected area wide. You’ll see wild numbers thrown around on social media but know it is way to early for specifics as lots can change. The storm itself hasn’t even formed yet so snow fall projections aren’t reliable. On our end, a few items to nail down for exact totals but with such cold air in place already and a frozen ground, it won’t take much to fall for it to cause travel issues like black ice and light accumulations area wide. If you have plans for Friday, best to expect a challenging day either way. Highs are below freezing in the 20s and wind chills will be colder yet.

Saturday occasional snow showers, especially early on will certainly be enough to cause travel issues as morning lows in the single digits makes rock salt useless. Afternoon highs aren’t impressive in the teens with wind chills making it feel much colder. Clouds begin to clear up quite a bit into the overnight hours which allow temps to drop fast into the single digits again.

Sunday the frigid morning in the single digits but clearing skies brings back the sun by the afternoon. Not that it helps with the air temperatures as we struggle our way into the mid 20s. However, the sun will be helpful in keeping roads clear in the daylight hours. With overnight lows back in the single digits for many, icy roads become the norm again.

In your extended forecast, signs are developing for a short lived warm up as we push closer to average in the 40s. It’ll take a while to thaw completely but with temp warming each day from Monday next week and beyond, we’ll see our snow week become just a puddle of a memory.



MONDAY

Snow showers. Measurable snow late. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY

Snow showers, some heavy at times early. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing, sun & clouds. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY

Sun & Clouds, Breezy, Frigid. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, some breaks. Highs in the low 30s.

SATURDAY

Breezy, frigid, AM Snow. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine but frigid. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY

Frosty, breezy, sunny. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine & near average. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny with increasing clouds late. Highs in the 40s.