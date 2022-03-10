A WINTER STORM WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS, SOUTHEASTERN NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES AT 1AM SATURDAY THROUGH 3PM SATURDAY

A WINTER STORM WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY AT 3AM SATURDAY THROUGH 1AM SUNDAY

Thursday night will bring mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping back into the mid 30s. We will clear skies out a bit by the morning commute, but overall will see a mix of sun and clouds. It stays quiet through the evening and we stay dry.

Friday we stay dry for most of the day. Mostly cloudy skies are expected in the morning and afternoon. Winds will become more noticeable through the day mainly out of the south, which will act as a boon to our temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 60s are expected. Overnight rain begins and gusts pick up to 20-30mph as our front begins to move in.

Saturday, we start out as rain very briefly for the first few hours of the day before temperatures crash from the 40s to the 20s. Past about 2am we will start to see the change from rain to snow moving west to east across the region with everyone seeing snow by approximately 6am. Initially snow won’t stick and we’ll see fair bit of melting in the first hour of snow for each part of the region, but everyone does eventually get some snow on the ground. Through the rest of the day we’ll see snow slowly get relegated to the mountains and areas west as our cold front moves out and upslope snows begin across the region. This will contribute to higher snowfall totals through our western counties!

Snow isn’t the only hazard Saturday, strong winds and much colder temperatures will also be moving in. Gusts up to 30mph are expected for most of the region, with the mountains and the high ridges seeing gusts up to 40mph. This will help to drop wind chills into the single digits and even below zero by the afternoon and overnight into Sunday. Strong winds, and fluffier upslope snows will also cause visibility issues through Saturday afternoon as well.

Snow totals will range from 1-3 inches in our eastern counties and 3-5 inches to the west where we see the changeover to snow earlier. The mountains could pick up a healthy amount by Saturday night as upslope snow showers continue through the afternoon. Up to 8 inches of snow through western Greenbrier, Pocahontas and even parts of mountainous eastern Fayette county is not out of the question.

Sunday, upslope snows continue through the first few hours of the day only in the highest elevations before dry air from an incoming high pressure shuts it all down. We should see clearing skies through most of the day with more widespread sunshine possible by the afternoon, especially east of the mountains. Despite only climbing into the upper 30s a lot of the snow will begin to melt due to the high sun angle we see in March.

Monday, we’re considerably clearer and warmer across the region. We’ll see sunshine through a majority of the day with highs making a swift return back to the 50s for most. Any snow that survived on Sunday will melt on Monday.

Tuesday looks like it could squeeze a few quick showers out as a system builds to our south and heads to sea. Overall most will remain on the drier side as we kick off a quieter period in our weather. Clouds will limit our true potential temperature wise but we should still make it to the upper 50s.

Wednesday, we see widespread sun once again with highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Through the extended forecast, chances for rain build once again. While the rain may dampen your plans, it is helpful to keeping us from getting to dry during fire season!

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloud. Lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY:

Evening rain, mountain mixing late. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Some accumulation. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

AM mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

A spotty shower. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chances for rain slowly returning. Highs in the 60s.