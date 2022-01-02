Winter Weather Desk Activated: Heavy Snow Expected Overnight into Monday Morning

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm Monday

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday

Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall a strong low pressure will begin moving north into our region. Precipitation won’t start until after 8 pm across much of the region and, especially in our eastern areas, could start out as plain rain briefly before switching to snow. During the changeover period 10 pm – Midnight there could be a brief period of freezing rain which will prove difficult, as this will place a thin layer of ice below our expected snow.

Through the overnight hours and into early Monday morning snow will fall heavy and fast, this will be more than enough to overtake the warm ground from the exceptionally warm end to December. In addition, we’ll see winds growing in strength overnight with gusts topping out into the 30-40mph range by Monday morning. With heavy snow and increasing winds in the forecast, overnight travel is not recommended as visibility will be greatly reduced and roads will be impacted. Travel will be extremely slowed on Monday morning as many people return to work and school after the holiday weeks.

Since this is the first major snowfall of the winter, we urge you to take it slow as the first snow is often when we see the most accidents due to either inexperienced or out of practice drivers moving too fast. Use your common sense and best judgment.

The heaviest snows will be focused along a “deformation band”, we expect this to set up near the West Virginia/Virginia border. This is where the greatest uncertainty lies with how high our snow totals will end up. The hatched areas show where the areas most likely to see more than 6 inches lie, as the band could easily shift into these areas.

Past the mid-morning hours on Monday, we’ll continue to see some lingering snow showers and flurries along the western facing slopes of the mountains due to northwesterly flow which could lead to some jackpots for Pocahontas. Otherwise, we should dry out, but clouds will likely remain in our western counties due to the northwest flow. Winds will be gusty too through much of the day, with top wind gusts near 40 mph. We will be fairly cold, and with windchills, it will likely feel more like the 20s and the teens during the day.