Winter Weather Desk Activated. Snow Continues Tonight







DISCUSSION: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wyoming, McDowell, Raleigh, Western Fayette and eastern Pocahontas counties until 1 AM Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tazewell, Mercer, and Summers counties until 7 AM Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Fayette , Western Greenbrier and Western Pocahontas counties 7 AM Tuesday morning.

Winter weather alerts.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect is in effect Monday for Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Monroe and Pocahontas counties. It will remain in effect until noon Tuesday and until 7 AM Tuesday for Pocahontas county.

Wind advisory.

Snow continues through the evening, overnight and even into our Tuesday morning. As our road temperatures fall this evening, we will likely see some icy patches develop. Wet roadways will lead to slippery roadways as water on the roads freezes tonight. Snow showers can also add a thin coating to the roads, making travel slick. Side roads could be snow covered at times. We won’t pick up much more in terms of accumulation, but an additional inch or two is possible, with more in the higher terrain.

Storm Total Snow Totals

Overnight lows drop into the mid 20s and winds remain gusty. Wind chills will be bitter in the teens tonight and out the door on Tuesday. We could even see wind chill values in the single digits on higher peaks.

Tonight’s Forecast

Most of the snow should wrap up by midday on Tuesday, though cold air will hang around with cloud cover for the middle of the week. Highs will be stuck in the 30s for Tuesday and low 40s for Wednesday. We thankfully are looking much more quiet for this time frame though.

The Day Ahead

Temperatures will be closer to average in the mid 40s towards the end of the week. We look to stay dry through the work week and into the weekend where highs are back in the 50s by Sunday. Rain returns to kick off the work week.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Snow showers continue. Slick roads possible again. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier with a few flurries possible in the morning. Slick travel possible for the morning. Staying cold with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Seasonal. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible. Cooler with highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

More showers. Some mixing. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix. Then clearing. Highs in the 40s.





