WINTER WEATHER DESK ACTIVATED: Snow Tapers Off Overnight. Bitter Wind Chills Take Over

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 8 am Friday

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell Counties until 7 am Friday

Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Giles, and Bland counties until 1 PM Friday . Wind Chill values will be well below zero late tonight through much of the day on Friday.

Snow is now beginning to wrap up and we are going to shift our attention to the cold. Roads will still be very slick through the rest of the night and even into the morning commute. There will certainly be improvements, but as temperatures drop into the low teens and single digits, ice will take over as the primary concern on the roadways.

IF YOU DON’T HAVE TO TRAVEL TONIGHT OR TOMORROW MORNING, DON’T.

Friday brings improvements, but we are cold. Lingering flurries continue through the morning hours as temperatures kick our day off in the upper single digits and low teens. With temperatures so low during the morning below zero wind chills are likely, you need to make sure that any and all exposed skin is covered or shielded from the cold and that you’re dressing in layers. Frostbite and hypothermia are legitimate dangers in cold like this. Winds do die down through the day but windchill will still be a lingering concern with highs only in the 20s. Outside of the cold, some snow covered roads due to blowing snow, and general icy patches will still be a major concern for both the morning and evening commute!

Saturday, after a brutally cold start into the teens and single digits temperatures, will rebound as winds take on a more southerly component. Highs will make it back to the upper 30s and even the low 40s for some with some well-deserved sunshine too.

Sunday, we’ll see clouds build back in quickly during the morning ahead of another cold front expected to pass through the region. Timing on this one is more favorable to see a widespread rainfall as it moves through during the afternoon and moves in ample warm air ahead of it. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 40s. Overnight as the front passes through we are liable to see some mixing and even a changeover to snow into Monday.

Monday, another cold start with the chance for some lingering snow showers into the morning. We’ll have to watch out for a few icy patches on the road but those issues should pass by mid-morning as sunny skies will warm the pavement. One thing to keep in mind will be the strong winds for Monday, with highs near the freezing mark gusts to 20-30mph will make it feel like the teens most of the day.

Tuesday, another brutally cold day is on the table. Morning lows will be in or very near the single digits for most, and with windy conditions still expected through the morning wind chills will be dangerous. Winds will die down through the day but highs, in the end, will still only make it to the 20s.

In the extended forecast, January is taking its mantle as a winter month seriously. Cooler than average weather into the 30s is expected to continue across the region, and in addition, we are tracking another storm signal into the end of the next 10 days. Stay tuned folks!

TONIGHT:

Very slick evening commute likely. Heavy snow with significant accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but falling quickly during the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Snow is likely in the am, west of the mountains. Drying out pm. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

Brutal cold to start. Warming up. Morning lows in the teens/single digits, highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY:

Much warmer, rain in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Cold start, some snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Starting in the teens. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold start, “warming up”. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Closer to average, some rain/snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 30s.