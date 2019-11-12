WINTER WEATHER DESK: WV & VA caught in deep freeze

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Winter Weather Desk remains active on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 as sub-freezing temperatures grip southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.

From the StormTracker 59 Weather Lab:

A strong cold has opened the door for arctic air to flow into the region today. Though we have seen more of the snow showers across the area taper off, cold temperatures remain a big concern through the rest of the day. As winds continue to gust out of the northwest and bring in that cold air, our temperatures this afternoon will gradually drop into the low 20s and teens by the evening.

Aside from upslope snow showers continuing on in Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, most of us won’t accumulate any additional snow for the rest of the day. Some slick spots are still possible through, as temperatures are well below freezing. Continue to drive with caution, especially on the untreated back-roads.

Tonight’s low temperatures will be the coldest of the season so far. We also remain gusty, so wind chill will be a big concern. When the wind gets going, temperatures will feel like they are in the single digits and even below 0!